Samuel L. Jackson ‘still trying to figure out’ why Nick Fury has never been to Wakanda

Samuel L. Jackson has been a fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the end of 2008’s “Iron Man,” when Nick Fury stepped out of the shadows to tell Tony Stark he wasn’t the world’s only superhero. In the 15 years since “Iron Man” helped change the face of the entire film industry, Jackson has appeared as Fury in 11 Marvel films – with No. 12, “The Marvels,” set to debut later this year – and multiple television projects, including this month’s Disney+ limited series “Secret Invasion.”

But despite his many adventures as the S.H.I.E.L.D. boss, Jackson hasn’t been in every Marvel film – and it’s something that has left the acclaimed actor and Oscar nominee slightly perplexed.

“I don’t know, it’s kind of up and down for me in an interesting sort of way,” Jackson told Entertainment Tonight. “Feels like I’ve been playing him forever. If I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie because, I mean, he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on. I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda.”

Wakanda is the home of Marvel’s Black Panther. Despite two Black Panther films and the country playing a pivotal role in “Avengers: Infinity War,” Fury has never interacted with the characters in their home location.

“They didn’t ask me to go, but I’m still trying to get there,” Jackson said of Wakanda and “Black Panther.” “I need a ticket.”

For now, Jackson is back as Fury in “Secret Invasion,” his first major MCU appearance since 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” In the timeline, Fury has been “off-world” helping to build out S.A.B.E.R. in an effort to protect Earth from intergalactic attacks.

“[He’s] older, a little tired, not as confident as he used to be,” Jackson said to The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s premiere this week. “You find out where he lives! Does he live in a condo? Is that a house?”

“I think we’re very used to seeing Nick Fury who can handle anything and is always six steps ahead,” said executive producer Jonathan Schwartz. “He always knows what you’re thinking before you think it, and that’s not quite the Nick we’re gonna meet at the top of ‘Secret Invasion.’”

Added director Ali Selim, “Unlike any other Marvel shows that we’ve ever seen, [‘Secret Invasion’] is really about a human being whose feet are on the ground, and as episode one starts out, he’s older, he’s lost a little bit of his mojo. And I think coming out of the pandemic, and being an older guy, I understood that and I think it really drew me to what this story had to say about discovery and trust and faith in moral codes.”

Jackson is his usual self in the role, at least judging by the two episodes Disney sent out to the press. He’s helped by an all-star supporting cast as well, including Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, and a delightful Olivia Colman.

“Secret Invasion” premieres June 21 on Disney+ and wraps up its season on July 26.

