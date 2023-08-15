Samuel L. Jackson: Oscar nomination bookend at last for ‘The Piano Lesson’?

It’s been 28 years since Samuel L. Jackson came oh-s0-close to winning Best Supporting Actor for his iconic role in Quentin Tarantino‘s “Pulp Fiction.” In that seminal movie, Jackson was nominated for his role as Jules while co-star John Travolta contended in Best Actor and Uma Thurman was up for Best Supporting Actress. All three of them lost but it was Jackson who came closest. Throughout that awards season, Jackson was locked in a fierce battle with Martin Landau, who starred in Tim Burton‘s “Ed Wood.” Jackson won the BAFTA while Landau took home the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors’ Guild Award, meaning that it was a close competition come Oscars time. It was Landau who won the Oscar, leaving Jackson empty-handed (Landau had previously been nominated twice in the same category while it was Jackson’s first bid).

Last year, Jackson was awarded an honorary Oscar but he hasn’t been involved in a competitive Oscars season as a nominee since 1995. For such an iconic actor, that seems head-scratching. But that, this year, could be about to change as Jackson is starring in the movie adaptation of August Wilson‘s acclaimed play “The Piano Lesson.”

The film is directed by Malcolm Washington (son of Denzel) and stars John David Washington (another son of Denzel). The story follows the lives of the Charles family, who have to decide what to do with a great family heirloom — a piano. Jackson will be playing Doaker Charles, the owner of the Charles household. Doaker acts as a storyteller in the play and often gives detailed stories about the piano’s history.

We Oscarologists always talk about narratives — and Jackson has a great one. He actually originated the role of Boy Willie in the 1987 off-Broadway production of “The Piano Lesson” at the Yale Repertory Theatre. Then, in 2022, he returned to the play for the Broadway revival at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. This time, he played the role of Doaker Charles — and he was a huge success in the part, landing a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play. That’s the role he will be playing in this film adaptation, so we know that Jackson is liked in this specific role. That narrative — of Jackson returning to the project that helped to kick-start his career all those years ago — will be a powerful one. Jackson should embrace that, particularly as it ties into the themes of the play itself, which concerns legacy, history, and forging the future while remembering the past. That could be a strong narrative for Jackson.

The role is also a very strong supporting one. It isn’t one of these one-scene-and-done parts. It’s a meaty role with plenty for Jackson to do, arguably making him a co-lead. Christoph Waltz won Best Supporting Actor twice for similar meaty roles — in 2010 for “Inglourious Basterds” and in 2013 for “Django Unchained.” Similarly, Brendan Gleeson was nominated earlier this year for his super-sized supporting turn in “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Brad Pitt won in 2020 for basically being a co-lead with Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” That bodes well for Jackson.

What also bodes well for him is the fact that film versions of plays are a great way for supporting performers to earn Oscar recognition. Leslie Odom Jr. was nominated in 2021 for “One Night in Miami,” which was adapted from Kemp Powers‘ play of the same name. Anthony Hopkins was nominated in 2020 for starring in “The Two Popes,” which was an adaptation of the Anthony McCarten play “The Pope.” And Philip Seymour Hoffman was nominated in 2009 for “Doubt,” which was adapted from Patrick Shanley‘s play “Doubt: A Parable.” Viola Davis was also nominated for that film (for Best Supporting Actress) while she won Best Supporting Actress for “Fences” in 2017. That movie, which coincidentally also involved a Washington (Denzel starred in and directed it), was based on the play of the same name that was also written by Wilson. Jackson is onto a winner here.

At this time of writing, however, Jackson is outside of our predicted five nominees for Best Supporting Actor. Currently, we think the following will be nominated: Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”), Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”), John Magaro (“Past Lives”), and Colman Domingo (“The Color Purple”). However, Jackson is right on the heels of Domingo, who may later shift his entire Oscars campaign to focus purely on his lead role in “Rustin.” In either case, it is a long awards season and we have barely begun.

