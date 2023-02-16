Sara Evans (‘The Masked Singer’ Mustang) unmasked interview: ‘I don’t think there’s enough country artists represented’

Three all new celebrities in disguise hit “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night’s Season 9 premiere. After rocking out to “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake, Mustang lost the Battle Royale to Medusa and was forced to unmask, revealing country superstar and multi-platinum recording artist Sara Evans. The panel consisting of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger failed to correctly guess the “Born to Fly” singer was right in front of them.

“I love the show and I don’t think there’s enough country artists represented, ” she told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “It was so fun!” Sara revealed she hadn’t even told her family she was participating on the show. “I have three children and we’re gonna watch it together.”

Prior to Sara’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Mustang: Pink (Ken), Joan Jett (Jenny), Suzanne Somers (Robin) and Wynonna Judd (Nicole).

In her clue package Mustang revealed, “From the outside my life may look like a shiny carnival. I’ve sold out arenas, I’ve won awards and even collaborated with Elvis. But, this ride has come with its fair share of pain. I’ve almost died more times than I can count, but I’m a survivor. I’m hell on heels. Every time I’m counted out I come back stronger than before with my herd by my side. So tonight, I’m reigning in all my horse power as the sexy, mighty, Mustang. And, after facing death, how scary can singing here be?” Visual clues included Mustang walking through a carnival with an emphasis on the Ring Toss, a bucket of soap, dumbbells, volcanoes and a bird in a nest with three eggs.

Mustang was the second act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” Her elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome.