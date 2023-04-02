Sarah Polley posts her child’s lol April Fool’s Day prank: ‘The Oscar you received was given by mistake’

Sarah Polley stays winning. The freshly minted Oscar winner whose social media game during awards season was a highlight of the race posted an April Fool’s Day prank pulled by one of her children that requested Polley return her Academy Award.

At the Oscars in March, Polley won Best Adapted Screenplay for “Women Talking” over the screenplays from “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Glass Onion,” “Living,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The category was pegged by pundits, awards watchers, and Gold Derby users as one of the 2023 ceremony’s most competitive – with Polley and the “All Quiet” screenwriters, including director Edward Berger, as the most likely winners.

Maybe Polley’s 11-year-old is a fan of this site. On Saturday, the filmmaker posted her daughter’s prank, a typed letter urging Polley to return her Oscar to its rightful owners: Berger and fellow “All Quiet” writers Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell.

“We say this to you with the deepest regrets: the Oscar you received was given by mistake – you must return it,” the letter began.

“We are giving you one more week to enjoy its presence in your home, but after that period of time you must mail it back to LA, where we will give it to the rightful best adapted screenplay: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’” the letter continued. “We are sorry for your loss, but it is only fair that the play with the real best adapted screenplay gets the Oscar.”

In her tweet about the letter, Polley wrote that her child “swung low” for April Fool’s Day this year.

My eleven-year-old swung low for April Fools Day this year. #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/WvJxMIRBfL — @realSarahPolley (she/her) (@realsarahpolley) April 1, 2023

Polley’s tweet went viral and was picked up by numerous outlets. It also drew a response from Berger, who wrote he was more than happy to take that pesky Oscar off her hands.

Dear Sarah, to save on mailing costs as I live overseas the Academy has asked me to provide you with my address so you can ship the Oscar directly. I will follow up shortly. Ok with you? All best, Edward — Edward Berger (@edward_berger) April 1, 2023

Polley has three children and she dedicated her Oscar win to them back in March. Echoing the conclusion of “Women Talking,” she said, “‘Your story will be different from ours.’ It’s a promise, a commitment, an anchor, and it’s what I would like to say with all of my might to my three incredible kids.”

