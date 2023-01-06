Sarah Polley (‘Women Talking’) can become the first woman in 17 years to win Golden Globe for Best Screenplay

Sarah Polley failed to crash the boys club to land a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director for her work on “Women Talking,” but she did manage to earn one for Best Screenplay for the same film. In the unlikely event she were to win — and we say unlikely because she is picked by few to take home the statuette in Gold Derby’s predictions where she has 4/1 odds, tying her for fourth place — Polley would be the first woman in 17 years to be so honored. It’s a rare enough event in Golden Globes annals that you barely need two hands to count the total number of women (seven) who have been victorious in the category since the Globes started handing them out 75 years ago.

The last woman to win for her screenplay was Diana Ossana for “Brokeback Mountain” in 2006, an honor she shared with Larry McMurtry. The first was Helen Deutsch in 1954 for her screenplay for the film “Lili.” Bridget Boland was next in 1970 as one of three screenwriters (along with John Hale and Richard Sokolove) to snap up the trophy for “Anne of the Thousand Days.” It was then 19 more years before Naomi Foner won the Golden Globe in the category in 1989 for “Running on Empty.” Callie Khouri followed with a screenplay Globe for “Thelma and Louise” in 1992, with Emma Thompson emerging triumphant (with an assist from novelist Jane Austen) for her adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility” in 1996. The last woman to be honored with the statue solo in the category was Sofia Coppola for “Lost in Translation” in 2004.

Polley was also a Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award nominee in 2008 for “Away From Her.” It lost to Best Picture winner “No Country for Old Men” from Joel and Ethan Coen.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live event, which will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

