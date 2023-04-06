Emmy predictions: Can Sarah Snook (‘Succession’) halt Jennifer Coolidge’s winning streak?

It’s out of the frying pan and into the fire for Sarah Snook (“Succession”) at the Emmys. She lost her 2020 and 2022 nominations for Best Drama Supporting Actress to Julia Garner (“Ozark”). The good news for Snook is that “Ozark” ended its run last year so Garner is out of the running. The bad news for Snook might be that she now has to face Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”). Can she overcome the Coolidge awards juggernaut?

Coolidge won the Emmy last year for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for playing Tanya in the first season of “The White Lotus.” Her presence in season two is actually the whole reason why the show will be competing in drama categories now. For a show to compete as a limited series or anthology, it must tell a brand new story with different characters, so simply carrying over Tanya from one year to the next disqualifies it from consideration in those categories and forces it to enter as a continuing series.

That might spell trouble for Snook since Coolidge has been on a winning streak in recent months. After taking the Emmy for season one, she has dominated the awards derby for season two. She claimed the Critics Choice Award, the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for her performance. However, she didn’t have to face Snook since “Succession” didn’t air any new episodes during the calendar year 2022 and thus was ineligible to compete for those aforementioned prizes.

So where does that leave this year’s Emmy race? As of this writing Coolidge is the heavy favorite to win based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. She’s backed by seven out of eight Expert journalists, all 11 Gold Derby Editors, 19 of our Top 24 Users, and 21 of our All-Star Top 24. But Snook is right behind her in second place with support from one Expert, two Top Users, and one All-Star. This is the last season of “Succession,” so voters will know this is their last chance to honor Snook for this role. And “Succession” ranks ahead of “The White Lotus” as the front-runner for Best Drama Series, so perhaps that gives Snook the advantage here. Either way, we’re in for a battle we haven’t seen before.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?