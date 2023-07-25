Sarah Snook (‘Succession’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sarah Snook is entering the “Succession” episode “Tailgate Party” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. “Tailgate Party” aired on May 7, 2023, and is the seventh episode of the HBO show’s fourth and final season.

In “Tailgate Party,” Shiv (Snook) and Tom (fellow Emmy nominee Matthew Macfadyen) host a pre-election day party at their New York apartment as their relationship finally implodes. The episode was written by Will Tracy and directed by Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman.

Snook is a three-time Emmy Award nominee. She was previously nominated twice in the Best Drama Supporting Actress category for “Succession.” But due to her character’s increased role in the final season, Snook switched back to the lead actress category this year. (Snook campaigned for lead actress for the show’s first season but was not nominated at the 2019 ceremony.)

For this 2023 contest, Snook is competing against Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), and Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”). Last year’s category winner, Zendaya for “Euphoria,” was not eligible for a nomination in 2023.

“Succession” Season 4 received 27 total nominations, including Best Drama Series. Overall, the HBO show from creator Jesse Armstrong has been nominated 75 times with 13 wins — including Best Drama Series awards in 2020 and 2022.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions