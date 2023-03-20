Sarah Snook didn’t know ‘Succession’ was officially ending until finale table read: ‘I felt a huge sense of loss’

When “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong revealed the forthcoming season of “Succession” would be its last, the Emmy winner said it was a decision he came to almost in real-time. “I like operating the writing room by coming in with a sort of proposition, and then being genuinely open to alternative ways of going,” he told The New Yorker about production on the fourth season. “And the decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming: I said to the cast, ‘I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it.’ Because I didn’t want to bullshit them, either.”

But despite Armstrong’s attempts at honesty, it seems not everyone was convinced the show would come to an end with this batch of episodes. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, “Succession” star Sarah Snook said she didn’t find out the show was officially finished until sitting down for the final table read in early January.

“I was very upset,” Snook, an Emmy nominee for her portrayal of Shiv Roy on the HBO drama, told the publication. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment, and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

“Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much,” she added. “But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”

The risk of “Succession” staying beyond its welcome was something Armstrong said he had hoped to avoid. “I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of Season 4, in about November, December 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’ And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks,” he explained. “Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

“Succession” has won consecutive Best Drama Series Emmy Awards and looks to end on a strong note with its fourth and final season, which debuts on Sunday night and is expected to dominate the Emmy drama categories once again. In the lead-up to its final season premiere, multiple members of the cast have spoken about the show’s conclusion thus far, including Snook, Brian Cox, and Nicholas Braun.

In an interview with Variety, Cox said he agreed with Armstrong’s decision to end on a high note. “He’s very disciplined in that way, and also he’s very British in that way,” Cox said. “The American inclination is to milk it for all it’s worth.”

About the show itself, the Emmy nominee said, “I’ll miss the cast, I’ll miss the atmosphere, I’ll miss the bonhomie.” But he won’t shed too many tears about his character, Logan Roy. “Logan, probably, I’ll miss a bit. But upward and onwards.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Braun said the cast expected the show to end, but didn’t find out officially until January. “That was kind of a big one,” Braun said. “We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don’t believe it till Jesse says it. We’re all pretty bummed. I was sad as hell on my last day.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions