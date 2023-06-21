Sasha Colby on winning ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: ‘We are strong and powerful and proud’ [WATCH]

It’s Emmy season so what better time than now for Television Academy voters to consider the 15th season of MTV’s reality competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” On Saturday, June 10, Gold Derby spoke with the year’s big winner, Sasha Colby, on the red carpet at the network’s FYC event held at The Village at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Watch our interview above.

“I’m really more powerful than ever,” Sasha proclaimed on the red carpet. “I think [Pride month] is the exact moment when the audience is most proud, [especially] with everything that’s going on in the world. It just means that they are really seeing how powerful love and queer love is and doing something, right?”

Sasha explained how her finale looks were “really loosely based on like a type of a goddess archetype” and that she’s “a big nerd” because she loves Greek and Roman mythology.

When asked how her life has changed since winning the crown, Sasha revealed, “I’m doing exactly what I’ve been doing for the past 20 years. I’m just having a lot more fun getting to reach a lot more people getting a lot of great feedback from queer kids, parents of queer kids, teachers, people that are in charge of the future of America.”

The Los Angeles queen went on to say how she’s happy that “there aren’t as much bigots as the legislation wants to pretend that there are in the world.” She added, “We are strong and powerful and proud and it is wonderful. We got you, don’t be afraid, we’re gonna hold it down. We’re gonna make this place a little better.”

Following a special live performance of the “Wigloose” Rusical for Emmy voters, Variety’s Jazz Tangcay hosted a lively panel with producer/judge Michelle Visage, executive producer Tom Campbell, musician Brett “Leland” McLaughlin, choreographer Miguel Zarate, and contestants Luxx Noir London, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, Aura Mayari and Sasha Colby.

The 16-episode competition reality series hosted by RuPaul Charles brought together drag queens from across the country who slayed their wigs, talents, fashion, creativity, comedy skills, acting abilities and so much more on the stage in hopes of becoming the world’s next America’s Drag Superstar. This go-round the winning grand prize was $200,000. Sasha Colby became the fifth transgender contestant to win overall, and the second to win the main “Drag Race” franchise. This season’s runner-up was Anetra and Miss Congeniality’s $10,000 prize was awarded to Malaysia Babydoll Foxx.

