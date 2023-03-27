‘Saturday Night Live’ seeks to continue this 9-year-long Emmy streak

“Saturday Night Live” might never end, but one of its long-running Emmy streaks could this year: fielding a nominee in Best Comedy Supporting Actress.

Since the Emmys allowed “SNL” cast members to compete in the comedy acting categories in 2008, the sketch series has done very well in supporting actress. It has produced at least one nominee every year except in 2013 and 22 altogether, making it the most nominated program in the category. The most successful was, of course, Kate McKinnon, who received nine consecutive bids from 2014-22 and won twice in 2016 and ’17. McKinnon quickly became an automatic nominee for “SNL” — sometimes she was nominated alongside co-stars, sometimes not — but with her no longer on the show, “SNL” might be on the outside looking in this year.

At the moment, the predicted top eight in the odds does not include an “SNL” player. Cecily Strong, a nominee in 2020 and ’21, is the closest in ninth place, trailing, in order, reigning champ Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), former winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), two-time champ Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”) and Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”). The longest-tenured female cast member, Strong appeared in just six episodes of Season 48 before departing in the Christmas installment, which means she’s eligible to submit in guest as she was in less than 50 percent of episodes this season.

Perhaps Strong, who’s also in contention in Best Comedy Actress for “Schmigadoon!”, would have better odds if she were still on “SNL” and leaving at the end of the season in May, right before voting begins. Strong was the last of the Emmy-nominated old guard of early 2010s “SNL” ladies to depart — 2017 nominee Vanessa Bayer left that year, and Leslie Jones and Aidy Bryant, both two-time nominees, exited in 2019 and 2022, respectively — and none of the more recent female cast members, like Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner, have been singled out by Emmy voters yet.

So if neither Strong nor a first-time nominee makes it in, it’ll just be the second time in the last 15 years without “SNL” in the comedy supporting actress lineup. But it was a similar situation in 2013, when “SNL” had also lost an Emmy stalwart the prior year. Kristen Wiig left “SNL” in May 2012 and earned her fourth and final nomination that year. McKinnon debuted as a featured player in the final weeks of Wiig’s run and was promoted to repertory status for the 2013-14 season, which culminated in her first Emmy nomination. Maybe “SNL” has to go through a transitional phase in this category every 10 years.

