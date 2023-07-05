Can ‘SNL’ avoid a first-time shutout in the supporting categories at the Emmys?

Ever since “Saturday Night Live” was allowed to compete in the comedy supporting categories at the Emmys in 2008, the sketch series has enjoyed 32 nominations and three wins across Best Comedy Supporting Actress and Best Comedy Supporting Actor. But the former tally might be stalled this year because there’s a very good chance “SNL” will be snubbed in both categories simultaneously for the first time.

Currently, “SNL” is not expected to earn bids in either Best Comedy Supporting Actress or Best Comedy Supporting Actor. Two-time nominee Cecily Strong has the best odds in supporting actress in 10th place. Ego Nwodim is the next closest in 15th place. It’s the same situation in supporting actor: Bowen Yang, a two-time nominee himself, is also in 10th place, while three-time nominee Kenan Thompson is in 15th.

“SNL” has been snubbed the categories before, but never both in the same year. The show has tasted its greatest success in supporting actress, which has produced 22 of its 32 supporting bids. Thus far, it’s only been blanked in that category one time, in 2013, the year after four-time nominee Kristen Wiig left the show. In 2014, Kate McKinnon started her streak of nine consecutive nominations with back-to-back wins in 2016 and ’17. She earned her ninth nomination last year for her farewell season.

“SNL” has an uneven history when it comes to the dudes. It didn’t receive a supporting actor nomination until 2012, for Bill Hader, and has been shut out eight times. However, it did make the cut in 2013 — the only time SNL” missed supporting actress — with another bid for Hader. “SNL” wouldn’t be nominated in the category again until 2017, when Alec Baldwin won for his turn as President Donald Trump on its resurgent 42nd season. Since then, it’s missed the category once, in 2019.

A possible “SNL” supporting shutout this year is not entirely surprising. For one, it doesn’t help that the categories will drop down to seven slots from eight this year because there weren’t enough submissions for eight. “SNL” also wasn’t particularly buzzy in Season 48 and ended prematurely because of the writers’ strike. One might assume Strong, being a former nominee and the longest-tenured female cast member, is primed to get a farewell nomination, but she appeared in just six episodes and bid adieu in the Christmas episode, which feels very distant right now (her short stint made her eligible in guest, but she was submitted in supporting). Plus, Strong has never been a guaranteed nominee for “SNL” the way McKinnon was. Like 10 years ago, this year could be another transitional period for the show in supporting actress before someone from the current generation — Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner — breaks through.

Earlier this season, Yang was predicted to earn his third straight nomination, but he’s slowly slinked down as passion-backed performers like Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear,” seventh place) and Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso,” ninth place) from top comedy series contenders passed him (two-time “Ted” nominee Nick Mohammed is in eighth). The reintroduction of the restricted ballot this year would arguably help the aforementioned actors more than Yang, who also didn’t have a Titanic iceberg-level sketch this season like he did in 2021 en route to his first nomination.

Given “SNL’s” choppy record in supporting actor, getting iced out there wouldn’t be as noteworthy as it would be in supporting actress, where it’s been such a stalwart since 2008. But the stars may have aligned for the show to experience the dubious first of a double shutout.

