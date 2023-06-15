‘Saturday Night Live’ submits 15 guest hosts on 2023 Emmys ballot — which 3 didn’t make the cut?

Every year “Saturday Night Live” has a tough decision to make in terms of which guest hosts they’ll submit for consideration on the Emmys ballot, and who will be left out. This year, out of the 18 hosts who graced the stage during Season 48 (well, technically 19 since Steve Martin & Martin Short co-hosted together), 15 have been put forward for awards contention by NBC and/or the individuals’ personal reps. That means just three hosts won’t have any shot at a 2023 Emmy nomination.

First, let’s start with the male entertainers submitted. In addition to Martin & Short taking up one slot, the other seven men up for Best Comedy Guest Actor are Austin Butler, Dave Chappelle, Brendan Gleeson, Michael B. Jordan, Travis Kelce, Pedro Pascal and Miles Teller.

As for the ladies, the seven hosts on the ballot for Best Comedy Guest Actress are a mix of comedians, actresses and singers. They are: Quinta Brunson, Jenna Ortega, Keke Palmer, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Schumer, Molly Shannon and Megan Thee Stallion.

We know what you’re thinking: who didn’t make the cut? The three hosts from “Saturday Night Live’s” 2022-23 season who are not in the running for an Emmy nomination are Jack Harlow, Woody Harrelson and Ana de Armas. (See our rankings of the Season 48 hosts from worst to best.)

“SNL” places all of its regular cast members and featured players in the supporting races, as opposed to lead. Those in contention this year are: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Michael Longfellow, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker and Bowen Yang in Best Comedy Supporting Actor, and Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman and Cecily Strong in Best Comedy Supporting Actress. (Watch our recent interviews with Gardner and with Nwodim.)

Remember, Season 48 ended several weeks early this spring due to the Writers Guild of America strike. The final three hosts of the year were supposed to be Pete Davidson, Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge. Our fingers are crossed we’ll see these three actors grace Studio 8H during Season 49 later this fall.

At last year’s 2022 Emmy Awards, NBC’s late night sketch series won its 93rd trophy overall, making it the winningest program in the history of the Television Academy. For comparison’s sake, the next closest show in second place is “Game of Thrones” with 59 Emmys.

An Emmy rule change this year means that “Saturday Night Live” will compete in a brand new category, Best Scripted Variety Series, alongside such likely contenders as “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” The fine print is that these are “programs that are primarily scripted or feature loosely scripted improv and consist of discrete scenes, musical numbers, monologues, comedy stand-ups, sketches, etc.” The corresponding new variety category, Best Talk Series, will allow programs that are comprised of “unscripted interviews or panel discussions between a host/hosts and guest celebrities or personalities.”

