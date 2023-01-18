‘Saturday Night Live’ host Aubrey Plaza declares she’s ‘insane’ as she locks lips with Chloe Fineman [WATCH]

The first 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air January 21 on NBC with host Aubrey Plaza and musical guest Sam Smith. In NBC’s new promo video (watch below), Plaza and “SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman show off their celebrity impersonations before things get a little steamy. “I’m insane,” Plaza whispers while bugging out her eyeballs, “and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old.”

As the host gets closer and closer to invading Fineman’s personal space, Plaza eventually tells her to “shut up” as she purses her lips and goes in for a smoocheroo. The camera’s point of view then shifts to a janitor yards away who watches them passionately kissing. He shakes his head and then returns to vacuuming the floor.

Plaza should feel right at home on NBC as she rose to fame on the network’s comedy series “Parks and Recreation.” She played monotone intern April Ludgate, who eventually fell in love with Chris Pratt‘s dimwitted but lovable Andy Dwyer.

More recently, Plaza has been earning awards acclaim for her stint on HBO’s “The White Lotus: Sicily,” in which she takes on the role of Harper Spiller, the unfulfilled wife of Will Sharpe‘s Ethan Spiller. She received a Golden Globe nomination (her first ever), but lost to “Lotus” co-star Jennifer Coolidge.

On the big screen, Plaza headlines the film “Emily the Criminal” in which she portrays a struggling LA citizen who becomes involved in a credit card fraud ring. She nabbed two Independent Spirit Award bids for Best Lead Performance and Best First Feature, as well as a Gotham Film Award citation for Best Lead Performance.

In the “SNL” promo video, Plaza admits she’s “excited” to host the show and that she “loves” Fineman’s impressions. The cast member then goes into her iconic Drew Barrymore voice and declares, “Oh my God, that’s so sweet!”

“Chloe, you’re not the only one that can do impressions,” Plaza retorts. She then delivers a pair of slightly niche impersonations that only diehard movie fans will recognize: Marcia Gay Harden from “Pollock” (2000) and Annette Bening from “American Beauty” (1999). Fineman calls her “intense” and asks, “Why are you like this?”

So far during this 2022-23 season, the following celebs have hosted “Saturday Night Live”: Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, Keke Palmer, Steve Martin & Martin Short, and Austin Butler. This week is Aubrey Plaza, and next week is Michael B. Jordan.