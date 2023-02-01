Close call! ‘Saturday Night Live’ host Pedro Pascal nearly kills new ‘clicker’ cast member [WATCH]

The third 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air February 4 on NBC with host Pedro Pascal and musical guest Coldplay. In the new “SNL” promo video (watch above), Pascal is reflecting on being born in Santiago, Chile when he hears the unmistakable sounds of a “clicker” from his HBO horror show “The Last of Us.” He grabs a hammer and is prepared to kill the blind zombie, until he’s informed by featured players Sarah Sherman and Molly Kearney that its name is actually Matt and he’s their “brand new cast member.”

“What are you doing, you psycho?!” shouts Sherman as Pascal is mid-swing with a hammer.

Kearney chimes in, “Not cool, Mr. Pascal!”

“Listen,” begins Sherman, “I know it’s your first time hosting, but a little advice: don’t hit the cast members with a hammer, you maniac.”

Before leaving the scene with Matt, Kearney informs the host, “Look, we’re gonna get past this, but I gotta be honest — not the best first impression. Get better.”

Pascal whispers to himself, “This place is nuts.” He then turns to the camera with a creepy smile and rasps, “I like it.”

This marks Pascal’s first-ever appearance on NBC’s late night staple. In addition to “The Last of Us,” he’s also the lead of Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” spin-off “The Mandalorian” and he first rose to fame thanks to a small role on HBO’s fantasy epic “Game of Thrones.” Coldplay has now been the “SNL” musical guest seven times, following their prior stints in 2001, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2019.

So far during this 2022-23 season, the following celebs have hosted “Saturday Night Live”: Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, Keke Palmer, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Austin Butler, Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan and Pedro Pascal.

The regular “SNL” cast members for Season 48 are, in credits order: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. The featured players are: Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Sarah Sherman and Devon Walker.

