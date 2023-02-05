‘Saturday Night Live’: Woody Harrelson to guest host on February 25 with musical guest Jack White

NBC announced the next “Saturday Night Live” episode details during this weekend’s episode hosted by Pedro Pascal. Woody Harrelson will guest host on February 25 with musical guest Jack White. Harrelson will be joining the five-timers club since he has previously hosted four times in 1989, 1992, 2014 and 2019.

Here are the “SNL” Season 48 hosts and musical guests so far:

#4801 Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar — October 1, 2022

#4802 Brendan Gleeson/Willow — October 8, 2022

#4803 Megan Thee Stallion/Megan Thee Stallion — October 15, 2022

#4804 Jack Harlow/Jack Harlow — October 29, 2022

#4805 Amy Schumer/Steve Lacy — November 5, 2022

#4806 Dave Chappelle/Black Star — November 12, 2022

#4807 Keke Palmer/SZA — December 3, 2022

#4808 Steve Martin & Martin Short/Brandi Carlile — December 10, 2022

#4809 Austin Butler/Lizzo– December 17, 2022

#4810 Aubrey Plaza/Sam Smith – January 21, 2023

#4811 Michael B. Jordan/Lil Baby – January 28, 2023

#4812 Pedro Pascal/Coldplay – February 4, 2023

Eight “SNL” cast members are no longer on the program for Season 48 on NBC: Aristotle Athari, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Melissa Villasenor. Veteran Emmy nominee Cecily Strong joined several early episodes but departed in December.

The “SNL” cast is still be a large one with Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. New featured players are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

The program won yet again as Best Variety Sketch Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony on September 12.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions