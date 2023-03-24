‘Schmigadoon!’ ‘first look’ trailer for Season 2: Can you spot every Broadway musical reference?

“You can never return to Schmigadoon,” rasps Tituss Burgess in a new “Schmigadoon!” Season 2 trailer. “Welcome to Schmicago!” The new “first look” trailer from Apple TV+ then drops viewers into a darker, sexier musical pastiche than the candy-coated first season. Watch the full video above and then read on to dive into the smorgasbord of Broadway references hidden in this exciting sneak peek.

“As the high of Schmigadoon starts to wear off, the realities of life start to set in,” reveals Cecily Strong during a behind-the-scenes interview. It seems that the spark of romance her character Melissa experienced with Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) has begun to dissipate after leaving the world of Golden Age musicals. Josh has the idea to return to Schmigadoon in order to reignite their romance and sense of fun, but the couple is instead transported to a town inspired by musicals from the 1960s and 70s. “None of these musicals have happy endings,” laments Melissa in a panic.

Strong appears to get a major solo number this season, standing at a vintage microphone and draped in a purple coat. The image has shades of “Maybe This Time” from “Cabaret.” That tuner would certainly provide perfect inspiration for the seedy underworld with which Season 2 is keen on paying homage.

Speaking of that John Kander and Fred Ebb musical, Dove Cameron is seen sporting her best Sally Bowles look, complete with Liza Minnelli’s iconic bob. She stomps and slinks through chair-based choreography which strongly resembles Bob Fosse’s iconic work on “Mein Herr.” In another provocative scene, a line of women lean over a bar, gesturing out to an audience. A clear reference to “Big Spender” from “Sweet Charity,” another classic Fosse number.

Moments after sporting a brilliant white pantsuit, Jane Krakowski appears in a sequined leotard during a courtroom scene, perhaps a nod to the number “Razzle Dazzle” from “Chicago.” At one point the actress also descends into the room from some type of swing, evoking memories of her aerial performance in the Broadway revival of “Nine,” which won her a Tony.

Alan Cumming gives a menacing stare as he carves meat in front of a gobsmacked Strong and Key. The bloody apron, parted hair, and nearby meatgrinder are a clear reference to the Steven Sondheim musical thriller “Sweeney Todd.” And while it’s not 100 present clear, the outfit and hairstyle sported by Kristin Chenoweth leads me to believe that she’s playing Mrs. Lovett to Cumming’s Sweeney. Of course, the Emmy and Tony winner is dancing alongside young girls a few moments later, in a possible nod to Mrs. Hannigan from “Annie.”

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose slinks onto a stage with slicked hair, a pale painted face, and black leather trench coat look that calls to mind the Emcee from “Cabaret.” The face paint could be a nod to Joel Grey’s interpretation of the role, while the coat calls to mind the darker version played by her “Schmigadoon!” co-star Cumming.

Tony winner Aaron Tveit is seemingly playing the only character with a bit of sunshine in his life as the leader of a band of hippies straight out of “Hair.” But, he somehow winds up in a jail cell during the course of the story, so it’s not all “peace and love” for him.

What other Broadway references did you spot in this sneak peek trailer? And what sinister role will Tony nominee Patrick Page be playing as a new addition to the cast? We will find out when “Schmigadoon!” Season 2 premieres April 5.

