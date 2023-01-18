‘Schmigadoon!’ sets spring premiere date for Season 2 in Schmicago

“Schmigadoon!” will enter Schmicago on Friday, April 7 — that’s when the first two episodes of its second season will premiere, Apple TV+ announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
Season 2 of the Emmy-winning musical comedy finds Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, a reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals (see a first look at the show’s take on an iconic musical below). Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit all return from Season 1, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining for the sophomore installment.
The second season will once again feature new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul. Season 1 was nominated for four Emmys last year, winning one for Best Music and Lyrics for Paul’s “Corn Puddin'”.
Like the first season, Season 2 is six episodes long. Episodes will drop weekly following its two-episode premiere, with the finale set for Friday, May 5.
