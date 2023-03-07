‘Schmigadoon!’ trailer welcomes you to ‘Schmicago’ for darker, sexier Season 2 [Watch]

“Schmigadoon!” Season 2 is giving ‘em the old razzle dazzle. On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released a new trailer for the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning musical comedy series. Things on the show are taking a turn for the Fosse.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 of “Schmigadoon!” will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals, per Apple’s logline.

The trailer is heavy on references to the musicals of that era. It draws most prominently on “Chicago,” of course, but also on “Cabaret,” “Oliver!,” and “Hair,” among others. Season 1 paid homage to light and bright musicals of the 1940s, while Season 2 is moving forward to an era where the musicals were darker, with more sex and violence and no happy endings, as Melissa explains in the trailer.

Season 2 will have new original musical numbers from co-creator and showrunner Cinco Paul, who won an Emmy last year for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the Season 1 song “Corn Puddin’”. Returning cast members, in addition to Key and Strong, include Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page are joining the cast for Season 2.

“Schmigadoon!” Season 2 premieres Wednesday, April 5 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes of the six-episode season, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 3.

