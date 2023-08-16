‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ trailer: Netflix reunites the cast of cult favorite for new anime series [Watch]

They are Sex Bob-Omb again.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the first trailer for the anime reboot of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” The new show, called “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” reunites the entire cast of Edgar Wright’s cult 2010 film – including stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Anna Kendrick. “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley, who shares executive producer, co-showrunner, and co-writer titles on the new series with BenDavid Grabinski.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim,’” Wright, an executive producer on the new project, said in a statement released back in March. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&As, remembrances, and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now… Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

The eight-episode series will debut on Netflix starting November 17. “Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated,” read a statement about the show provided by Netflix.

“Luckily, the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ cast became a close-knit family, and friendships were forged for life,” Wright said in a separate interview with Netflix’s proprietary editorial site, Tudum, earlier this year. “There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that’s been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure.”

Watch the trailer for “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” below.

