Sean Penn co-directed Ukraine War doc feature ‘Superpower’ to premiere September 18 on Paramount+, releases first trailer [WATCH]

“Superpower,” the documentary feature film co-directed by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman and credits Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as its writer, will stream exclusively over Paramount+ in the United States beginning September 18. In chronicling Ukraine’s bloody and devastating war to maintain its independence from Russia, the film is described as “a heart-wrenching glimpse into a country fighting for its freedom” and features a series of intimate interviews conducted by Penn with Zelensky during seven trips made by Penn over the past two years. Watch the “Superpower” trailer above.

The movie documents the months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the hours leading up to the moment that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched rockets into Kyiv and the devastating aftermath that continues today. When filming began in late 2021, Putin’s invasion was just a looming and seemingly distant threat. Penn traveled to Ukraine to learn more about Zelensky, the actor and comedian who played an unlikely presidential candidate on television before becoming the actual President of Ukraine. As explosions rocked the city on that first day of hostilities, Penn became a front-row witness to the battle.

“We (originally) set out to tell a lighthearted tale of this comedic actor who had been elected President of Ukraine and instead became witness to an historic leader and his country’s ear for freedom,” Penn said in a statement. “When you step into a country of such incredible unity, you realize what we (in the United States) have all been missing.”

Added Susan Zirinsky, President of the CBS News-affiliated See It Now Studios: “What makes this film extraordinary is the immersive nature of Penn’s journey, which is a hallmark of our studio. Being in the President’s bunker the night of the invasion to speak firsthand with Zelensky – whose country has been facing down the bloodiest invasion in Europe since World War II – Penn appreciated the extraordinarily historic weight of this moment and understood, from that moment on, the world had changed.”

In “Superpower,” Penn speaks with veterans from the 2014 invasion; a widow who lost her husband at Maidan; musicians in Kyiv bracing themselves for Putin’s attacks; and key political players. He also visits with people whose homes and families are destroyed. He ventures to the front lines and witnesses soldiers putting their lives on the line, including women who have taken up arms to become snipers and children training to defend their country. Penn also speaks to top Ukranian, Polish and U.S. government officials. The movie also presents Zelensky as a leader stepping up to embrace the moment. Overnight, he became the most significant wartime leader of the modern era.

The film was financed by Fifth Season and VICE News, with VICE Studios and Projected Picture Works producing alongside Penn, Billy Smith, Sergei Bespalov, Danny Gabai and Lauren Terp. Fifth Season handles global distribution of the film.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions