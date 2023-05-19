Sean Penn supports writers strike, says studios are committing ‘human obscenity’ on A.I. issue

Two-time Oscar-winner Sean Penn was at the Cannes Film Festival this week for the debut of “Black Flies,” in which he and Tye Sheridan star as FDNY first responders. (Word is that it’s pretty gross.) While there, Penn, always one to speak his mind, gave full-throated support of Hollywood’s striking writers.

“The industry has been upending the writers and directors for a long time,” Penn said. “I fully support the situation with the writers, of course.”

On the specific issue of incorporating A.I. as a tool while developing projects, Penn said, “It strikes me as a human obscenity for a pushback on that from producers.” Then he added a final zing: “The first thing we should do in these conversations is change the Producers Guild and title them how they behave, which is the Bankers Guild,” he said.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Penn clarified that he meant the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and not the Producers Guild.

Update: After the press conference, Sean Penn released a statement saying: “I misspoke. I meant to say AMPTP, not PGA.” — Tatiana Siegel (@TatianaSiegel27) May 19, 2023

In November of last year, Penn gave one of his two Best Actor Oscars to Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “This is for you. It’s just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here with you then I’ll feel better and stronger for the fight,” he said at the time. “When you win, bring it back to Malibu. I’ll feel much better knowing a piece of me is here.” Previously, he vowed to smelt his two Oscars if the academy did not invite Zelenskyy to speak. (He also threw shade at his Hollywood colleagues who won awards that night and didn’t carve out a moment in their acceptance speech to speak about the situation in Ukraine.) Zelenskyy did not appear that night, but Penn apparently never followed through on his promise.

It remains unclear if Zelenskyy currently holds the trophy for “Milk” or “Mystic River.”

