Secret Oscar Voter #6: Ballot exposed with ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ Andrea Riseborough, Brendan Fraser

Here in the final stages of the 2023 Oscars season, several Academy Awards voters told Gold Derby who they voted for — and why. They asked us not to reveal their identities, but they were otherwise eager to share their views of the year’s best films. Now that voting has concluded, we’ll share a few with you. The comments below by Voter #6 for each category are part of the thought process in choosing these potential winners.

Also, you can click here to see the ballot of Voter #1 and Voter #2 and Voter #3 and Voter #4 and Voter #5.

BEST PICTURE: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

It achieved what it set out to do in such a spectacular manner, and it just moved me deeply. It was a long movie that transported me from beginning to end. Second place is “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Third place is “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

BEST DIRECTOR: Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

I had never heard of these guys before but thought they did something so interesting and audacious. It worked! These guys didn’t follow the formula that goes so far outside of it.

BEST ACTRESS: Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

I truly thought it was one of the most spectacular performances I’ve seen in years. This was a great, great year for female performances both nominated and not nominated. She could say so much without dialogue with her face, and it was an extraordinary, raw performance.

BEST ACTOR: Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

His performance was stunning, and I also love the narrative of the guy who was George of the Jungle and in The Mummy coming back and giving this really, really beautiful, emotional performance.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

She did a great job, but it’s also for her whole career. I think she’s a great actress, and I’ve always loved her and thought she was great.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

It’s not the strongest category this year, but there was something so lovely and innocent and how he threw himself into every scene in a way that stuck with after the film was done.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

This old, old book felt like it was written yesterday. It really packs an emotional wallop for me.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

It was perhaps the most original screenplay of the year just love the originality, and this was truly original. I love when somebody takes a really big swing and somehow manages to connect in the way they did.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions