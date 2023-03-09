Secret Oscar Voter #7: Ballot exposed with ‘Elvis,’ Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler

Here in the final stages of the 2023 Oscars season, several Academy Awards voters told Gold Derby who they voted for — and why. They asked us not to reveal their identities, but they were otherwise eager to share their views of the year’s best films. Now that voting has concluded, we’ll share a few with you. The comments below by Voter #7 for each category are part of the thought process in choosing these potential winners.

Also, you can click here to see the ballot of Voter #1 and Voter #2 and Voter #3 and Voter #4 and Voter #5 and Voter #6.

BEST PICTURE: “Elvis”

I love the historical context of learning about him, his real inspiration and who he was as a young man. I didn’t know why Tom (Hanks) was not nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Tom as the colonel was amazing. The scenes were so compelling and human and touching. Second place is “Top Gun: Maverick.” Third place is “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

BEST DIRECTOR: Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

It’s interesting because some of the great ones weren’t even nominated for director, like Baz Luhrmann. With the two Daniels, I just didn’t know where it was gonna go. I love it when it takes you someplace that you don’t expect. Sometimes I thought I was in the Matrix. Sometimes I thought I was in a washing machine. Sometimes I was in a knockdown drag-out comedy.

BEST ACTRESS: Cate Blanchett (“TAR”)

I had to blink a few times to make sure I wasn’t watching a documentary; it was so real. There was no acting. The best part of acting is called being. She became the character pretty incredible.

BEST ACTOR: Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Hands down, it’s going to be Austin. His portrayal of Elvis was incredible and unbelievable.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

It was actually between Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis. Angela was so powerful and commanding. Jamie Lee was just otherwordly and a whole different human being from anything I’ve ever seen her in before.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

I liked Judd Hirsch and Brian Tyree Henry, but I think Mr. Quan is the spoke around the film is held.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “Top Gun: Maverick”

I think it was an incredible screenplay for an incredible movie.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

With so much competition, this was so original and so out there and just pulled the salt into the screen.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions