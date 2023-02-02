Serena Williams reflecting on Will Smith: ‘It’s not the end of the world’

There’s no one on Planet Earth who knows more about forehand form, so in a way it makes sense that Gayle King asked Serena Williams for her opinion of “The Slap,” that shocking moment at the 94th Oscars (which is rapidly approaching its one year anniversary.)

Oh, and I guess Will Smith won Best Actor for playing Williams’s dad, too.

“I thought it was such an incredible film,” she said about the 2021 Warner Bros. release “King Richard.” She continued: “I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed.” This is a reference to the Best Documentary winner, “Summer of Soul,” that Chris Rock presented as last year’s champion. Of course, everyone that was watching the great musician (and now filmmaker) speak was way too occupied with wondering “wait, what the hell did I just see?” after probably thinking, at first, that Smith and Rock’s tiff was a bit. (Up until Smith started dropping swear words and throwing hands.)

“I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.’” Williams said, offering some understanding.

She concluded “We’re all imperfect, and we’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other. So, that’s often forgotten a lot.”

As far as the two “Slap” participants are concerned, Chris Rock had an incredibly successful tour last year, and will star in a live Netflix comedy special this March, the Big Red Streamer’s first foray into this kind of event programming.

Smith’s “Emancipation” didn’t quite connect with critics or audiences when it debuted on Apple TV+ last December. However, he and Martin Lawrence just announced their plans for a “Bad Boys 4,” teaming up again with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah the duo behind the successful third entry in the series. If you have not seen Smith and Lawrence goofing around on Instagram and making their plans known, you may want to check this out.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions