Series finales dominate comedy directing Emmy race: ‘Barry,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Ted Lasso’

For the first time in the history of the Best Comedy Directing Emmy race, we have what could potentially be three series finales that are nominated. In a category that has historically recognized and rewarded pilot episodes, that is quite a significant record.

The two confirmed series finales this year are “Barry” after four seasons and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” after five, with “Ted Lasso” being the asterisk as the story surrounding whether the recent third season being its last is not technically official. Still, the last and only time just two final episodes were in this category was three years ago in 2020 with “Schitt’s Creek” (which won) and “Modern Family.”

On the other end of the spectrum, we have two first-season shows with “The Bear” and “Wednesday,” with the latter representing the pilot episode of this lineup. Rounding out the comedy directing list is “The Ms. Pat Show,” as Emmy rules stipulate there must be at least one multi-camera sitcom nominated.

Here are Gold Derby’s current Best Comedy Directing Emmy 2023 racetrack odds:

“The Bear” (“Review” by Christopher Storer) — 71/20 odds

“Ted Lasso” (“So Long, Farewell” by Declan Lowney) — 4/1 odds

“Barry” (“wow” by Bill Hader) — 5/1 odds

“Wednesday” (“Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe” by Tim Burton) — 6/1 odds

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Four Minutes” by Amy Sherman-Palladino) — 6/1 odds

“The Ms. Pat Show” (“Don’t Touch My Hair” by Mary Lou Belli) — 15/2 odds

“The Bear” has the best odds in this list, and for good reason. The penultimate episode, “Review,” is an action-packed one-take wonder that takes place in real time before the restaurant’s opening, and everything begins to fall apart with the unexpected, time-pressuring food preparation and the relationships between the chaotic staff. The long take lasts for 18 minutes and makes the audience feel the pressure and the building tension between the characters, assertively increasing the momentum and stress. This is one of three noms this year for series creator Christopher Storer, who’s also cited for writing and producing the FX show.

But watch out for “Ted Lasso,” the defending champion in this category, which pulled off a surprising win last year. Even though it remains a coy mystery whether the show has ended, the finale does feel like it wraps up a lot of the characters’ journeys, specifically the arc of the title character himself, where he finally leaves the team and goes back home to Kansas to be with his son. It is filled with heartfelt, sentimental goodbyes and emotional, optimistic moments for the future of the team that Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) helped coach. Declan Lowney was previously recognized two years ago for the first season of the Apple TV+ series in this category.

Bill Hader has 29 Emmy nominations to his name and has been mentioned for directing “Barry” the entirety of its run. The series finale, “wow,” puts an end to an intense season spanning eight years and concludes all of the characters’ storylines in a way that reflects the version of narratives and comforts that the entertainment industry prefers to tell and audiences prefer to hear. As with every season, Hader is also nominated this year as a producer, lead actor and writer of the final year of the HBO tragicomedy.

Tim Burton is arguably the biggest name in the bunch with his film career of gothic fantasies and supernatural horrors. This is his first time at Primetime Emmys for the Netflix coming-of-age show which reintroduces Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) in “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe,” as she is enrolled in Nevermore Academy and has psychic visions, as well as the introduction of new students and characters and a looming murderous creature. Burton won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1990 for the animated children’s series “Beetlejuice,” based on his 1988 movie.

This is Amy Sherman-Palladino’s fourth nom behind the camera, having gotten into this category for every season for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” except the fourth. Now after being left out last year, she is back with the series finale of the Prime Video show, “Four Minutes,” which jumps between different years and brings to a close the path of the title character, giving her a spotlight ending and forwarding decades later on her reflection of her life. Sherman-Palladino previously won for directing the series pilot, making it fitting that she is recognized for the bookend of the show.

Finally, Mary Lou Belli earns her second consecutive nomination for “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+. The sitcom’s third episode of the second season, “Don’t Touch My Hair,” is quite a darker tone as the title character explores her past relationship with her mother and abuse she suffered, while balancing the humor with her sister testing an experimental hair product on Pat’s daughter live on social media that goes poorly.

So who will ultimately take home the trophy for Best Comedy Directing? While it seems like “The Bear” has this in a cakewalk, lest we forget “Ted Lasso” pulled off an upset last year when it won against a well-crafted directorial episode in “Barry” (“710N”), which had an intense highway motorcycle chase scene; an episode that ironically triumphed over “Review” for the Directors Guild of America Award earlier this year. It should also be of note that since the enactment of the popular voting system in 2016, no show has won Best Comedy Series and lost directing with one episode in contention. With “Ted Lasso” a frontrunner in the top race, there should be cause for concern for “The Bear” in this category. Should “Ted Lasso” emerge victorious along with the confirmation of the series ending, it would be the third series finale to win directing after “Schitt’s Creek” in 2020 and “The Larry Sanders Show” in 1998.

