Sethward is coming to ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ (and Simon Cowell is not happy)

The sixth episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” is scheduled for Monday, February 6 on NBC, with the last group of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage to try to earn their spot in the Finals. One such act will be Sethward, a novelty comedian who always dresses up in extravagant animal costumes. While “AGT” judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum love Sethward’s originality, Simon Cowell is definitively not a fan. In other words, get ready for classic grumpy Simon to make an appearance.

“Number one, I don’t like him,” the British judge recently declared in a promo video. “Secondly, he’s not a fan favorite.” Hmm, where do YOU stand on the Sethward debate, “AGT” fans? Let us know down in the comments section.

Performing on the same night as Sethward will be the following nine acts: singer Daneliya Tuleshova, magician Eric Chien, chorale group Voices of Hope Children’s Choir, spoken word artist Brandon Leake, dog act Lukas & Falco, singer Kodi Lee, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, rapper Flau’Jae and comedian Josh Blue.

Longtime viewers will have no trouble remembering Sethward, as he has appeared on more seasons (four) than any other contestant in “AGT” history. His first time was on Season 13, when he tried to explore a caterpillar’s transition into a butterfly. Unfortunately, there was a hole in his pants and he exposed himself to the audience. He received four red X’s and was eliminated from the competition.

The following summer, Sethward appeared during Season 14 on two different occasions: first as a giraffe (receiving four “no” votes) and later as a walrus (receiving two “no” votes and two “yes” votes). Once again, the comedian flashed the crowd, and luckily his private parts were blurred out, sparing viewers at home.

Season 16 featured his next try-out, and Sethward actually made it through the auditions phase thanks to his peacock costume. He advanced to the live shows, where his act included a transition from a peacock to a phoenix. Simon X’ed him on live TV, and Sethward was subsequently eliminated from the competition when the audience failed to vote for him.

The Texas native most recently popped up on Season 17, when he emerged from his apple costume as a worm. After receiving three “no” votes, Terry pulled Sethward off the stage in the worm get-up, but his bottom came down and he once again gave the audience a peek at his birthday suit.

Collectively, Sethward’s audition videos have raked in millions of views for “America’s Got Talent,” so it’s surprising to hear that Simon (who’s also a producer) isn’t a fan of the awkward variety act. Will Simon once again slam his hand down on his red X when the comedian takes the stage? Find out when “AGT: All-Stars” airs on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

