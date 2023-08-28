Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 VMAs

On Monday, August 28, MTV announced that its prestigious Video Vanguard Award will go to Shakira, who makes history as the first South American artist to receive the honor. The Colombian singer will accept the award at the MTV Video Music Awards live at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 12. This will be her first time performing at the VMAs in 17 years,

Bruce Gillmer, Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming and events and Paramount+’s chief content officer for music, said in a statement, “Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music. Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Shakira’s VMA history includes four past victories. She received the International Viewer’s Choice Award for Latin America (North) in both 2000 and 2002. Then she claimed Best Choreography for “Hips Don’t Lie” in 2006 and most recently Most Earth Shattering Collaboration for “Beautiful Liar” with Beyonce in 2007. This year she’s up for four more prizes: Best Collaboration and Best Latin for “TQG” with Karol G, Best Latin for “Acróstico,” and Artist of the Year.

Will she win any of her competitive nominations to go along with her honorary award? As of this writing we’re betting on her and Karol G to take home the Moon Person for Best Latin based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. That would not only be Shakira’s first victory in more than a decade, it would also be Karol G’s first VMA ever. Do you agree that Shakira will be a double champ when awards are handed out?

