BAFTA winner Sharon Horgan (‘Bad Sisters’) on doing double duty as writer and actor

“Bad Sisters” was the big winner at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards. The Apple TV+ show took home Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress for Anne-Marie Duff. Add in the show’s Best Titles and Graphic Identity win at the BAFTA Craft Awards, and its haul was a leading three gongs.

“Bad Sisters” was created by Sharon Horgan and “New Girl” scribes Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, based on the Belgian series “Clan.” It follows the five Garvey sisters, led by Horgan’s Eva, who try to kill JP (Claes Bang) — the abusive husband of Duff’s Grace. Meanwhile, Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack‘s two insurance agents (Thomas and Matthew) set out to prove the sisters’ involvement in JP’s death. The show has been lauded for its performances and the mixture of family drama and dark comedy, which has become a hallmark of Horgan’s work.

Backstage at the BAFTA winners’ press conference, Horgan spoke about the genesis of her hit show. “Luckily, we had an amazing original called ‘Clan’ that we were able to crib from and then it was just a lot of long hours and scripting. It’s a tricky thing to juggle genres, thriller and comedy and drama, and then also the timeline and keep it moving, keep it funny and thrilling, a lot of writers, a lot of smart and provocative writers,” Horgan said.

Horgan is credited as a writer on four out of the 10 episodes, while Finkel and Baer are credited on two. This Best Drama Series win goes down as Horgan’s second (from nine nominations in total) after she won Best Scripted Comedy last year for “Motherland.” She will hope that this win demonstrates the amount of love and support “Bad Sisters” has, which could potentially lead to some transatlantic success at the Emmys. “Bad Sisters” is currently outside of our predicted eight nominees: “Andor,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Crown,” “Yellowjackets,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus,” and, in pole position, “Succession.”

Horgan, meanwhile, is just outside of our predicted six nominees for Best Drama Actress: Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), and Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”). She wasn’t nominated at the BAFTAs for her performance, so perhaps awards voters are more focused on her work as a writer and creator. That would make sense — she earned her sole Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Writing in 2016 for “Catastrophe” alongside Rob Delaney (they lost to Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang for “Master of None”). So, Horgan has the support of the Emmy writers’ branch, which is one of the biggest branches in the academy.

That could translate to more success with “Bad Sisters,” which is a brand new show that voters could really take a shining, too — particularly as there are so many fantasy/sci-fi shows up for a nomination this year. “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” “Andor,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Boys,” “The Rings of Power,” and “Star Trek: Picard” are all in the mix for a nomination. These genres may not be some voters’ proverbial cup of tea, so they may turn their attention to something a little more traditionally dramatic, which is where “Bad Sisters” comes in. Plus, it’s full of terrific performances, which the actors’ branch will love. For now, however, Horgan is focused on season two of the show, which she teased backstage at the BAFTAs.

“It’s kind of about, you don’t just kill a man and get on with your life afterward, its kind of about what happens when something as devastating as that occurs and there’s some stuff from the past — not JP related but adjacent to JP — but really it’s about what you would do for family and it’s about love,” Horgan said.

There is no current release date yet for season two but that isn’t the only show Horgan is working on. She also teased that she is making progress on the upcoming US version of “Motherland,” although any progress has been halted by the ongoing WGA writers’ strike. Sadly, fans of the original version of the show (which landed Horgan a BAFTA win and a BAFTA nomination) may have to wait indefinitely for any future editions of the UK series.

“We’re making our US version of Motherland, that’s exciting, yeah? With Ellie Kemper. But I can’t really say about the other one. It’s really tricky to keep getting that cast together. We’ll wait and see what happens,” Horgan said.

