Sharon Horgan (‘Bad Sisters’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sharon Horgan is entering the “Bad Sisters” episode “Saving Grace” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. “Saving Grace” aired on October 14, 2022, and is the 10th and final episode of the Apple TV+ show’s first season.

In “Saving Grace,” the season-long mystery of who killed John Paul (Claes Bang) is revealed and the Garvey sisters — led by Eva (Horgan) — start to look toward the future. The episode was written by Horgan (one of four Season 1 episodes she either wrote or co-wrote) and directed by Rebecca Gatward.

Horgan is a double 2023 Emmy Award nominee thanks to “Bad Sisters.” In addition to her nomination for Best Drama Actress, Horgan also received a writing nomination for “The Prick,” the drama’s pilot episode. The actress and writer also co-created the series. Previously, Horgan was an Emmy nominee in 2016 for writing the comedy series “Catastrophe.”

For this 2023 contest, Horgan is competing against Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”), and Sarah Snook (“Succession”). Last year’s category winner, Zendaya for “Euphoria,” was not eligible for a nomination in 2023.

“Bad Sisters” received four 2023 Emmy Award nominations for its first season.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions