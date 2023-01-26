New ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ trailer promises superhero mayhem and Helen Mirren [Watch]

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures released the second trailer for the upcoming superhero blockbuster “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which serves as a sequel to 2019’s “Shazam!” It will once again be directed by David F. Sandberg, with a script by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan.

In the film, “Billy Batson and his foster siblings once again transform into superheroes by saying ‘Shazam!’ and are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.”

You can watch the trailer here:

It stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, Grace Fulton, D. J. Cotrona, Jovan Armand, and Helen Mirren.

The film was produced by Peter Safran under the production banners of New Line Cinema, DC Studios, The Safran Company, and Seven Bucks Productions.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on March 17, 2023.

