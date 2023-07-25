Sheryl Lee Ralph (‘Abbott Elementary’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sheryl Lee Ralph is entering the “Abbott Elementary” episode “Fire” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The episode aired on February 15 and is the 15th episode of the second season of the ABC sitcom.

In this installment, Barbara (Ralph) accidentally starts a fire at the school with a candle. After the fire marshal bans open flames during a fire safety meeting, Barbara takes umbrage and points out all the thoughtless things other teachers do with no repercussions. Later, Barbara reveals to Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) that her husband, Gerald, had a health scare and the fire set her off. Barbara then agrees to take a mental health day on the district therapist’s suggestion.

SEE Full list of 2023 Emmy nominations

This is the second career nomination for Ralph, who won this award last year for “Abbott.” This year, she is nominated alongside her co-star Janelle James, as well as Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) and Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”).

“Abbott Elementary” scored eight nominations nominations this year and has earned 15 total through two seasons. Last year, it also won Best Comedy Casting and Best Comedy Writing.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

