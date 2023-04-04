Sheryl Lee Ralph would continue this Emmy trend with another win for ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph surprised most of us last fall by winning Best Comedy Supporting Actress at the Emmys for “Abbott Elementary,” but Gold Derby users aren’t making the same mistake again. As of this writing she leads our predictions for 2023 with 9/2 odds. If she does indeed repeat, she’ll continue a streak of back-to-back winners in her category.

In the last 12 years, four women have won Best Comedy Supporting Actress twice in a row. Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) prevailed in 2011 and 2012. Allison Janney (“Mom”) won in 2014 and 2015. Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) won in 2016 and 2017. And Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) took the award in 2018 and 2019. Since then we’ve has three one-timers in a row — Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) in 2020, Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso“) in 2021, and Ralph in 2022 — so we may be due for another repeat.

Ralph is currently predicted to win by four out of seven Expert journalists we’ve surveyed so far from major media outlets, six out of 11 Gold Derby Editors, an overwhelming 21 of our Top 24 Users, and 20 of our All-Star Top 24. So Ralph is certainly heavily favored, though not a slam dunk. The aforementioned Waddingham ranks second with 11/2 odds and support from one Expert and one Editor.

Ralph additionally faces a threat from her own co-star Janelle James, who ranks third with 6/1 odds and support from two Experts and three Editors. Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) is also a strong contender with 7/1 odds and backing from one Editor, one Top User, and two All-Stars. Can Ralph hold them all off, or will we see the title change hands again?

