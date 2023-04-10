Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams are attempting this Emmy first

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams are looking to make some Emmy history this year as the current comedy supporting actor/actress category frontrunners for their performances in the ABC comedy hit “Abbott Elementary.” Ralph of course memorably won last year – complete with a powerful singing acceptance speech – and is going for two in a row after also taking the comedy supporting actress trophy at the Critics Choice Awards in January. Williams, who won a Golden Globe earlier this year, is looking to keep Brett Goldstein from pulling off an Emmy three-peat for “Ted Lasso” after being nominated a year ago.

Should both Ralph and Williams triumph, it would be the first time that performers of color won in the comedy supporting categories in the same year. In fact, it would be the first time African Americans took home an Emmy statue in the same year in any supporting series category – drama included. In comedy, there have actually only three Black actors who have won for supporting throughout Emmy history: Jackee Harry in 1987 for the NBC comedy “227” and Ralph last year. Among male actors, Robert Guillaume stands alone as an African American supporting winner: for “Soap” in 1979.

In Emmy drama supporting actress, meanwhile, there have been Gail Fisher (“Mannix,” 1970), Alfre Woodard (“Hill Street Blues,” 1984), Madge Sinclair (“Gabriel’s Fire,” 1991), Mary Alice (“I’ll Fly Away,” 1993), Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black,” 2015) and the British-born Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld,” 2018). In terms of drama series supporting actors, there surprisingly hasn’t been a single African American male winner, ever.

There have been two occasions in limited/made-for-TV movie/miniseries/anthology when Black performers have won both supporting categories. It happened first in 1991 when Ruby Dee took home the statue for the made-for-movie “Decoration Day” and James Earl Jones got the gold for the telepic “Heat Wave”; and then in 2020 when Aduba was the victor for the historical miniseries “Mrs. America” and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II triumphed for the limited series “Watchmen.”

But back to Ralph and Williams. They are currently both ranked first in the Gold Derby combined odds for their supporting categories, each at 9/2. Ralph is far ahead of second place Hannah Waddingham (the winner in 2021 for “Ted Lasso”), and at the moment Williams is also comfortably in front of Goldstein and 2018 winner Henry Winkler for “Barry.”

