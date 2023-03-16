‘Shrinking’ could give Harrison Ford his first Emmy nomination

Han Solo once said, “Never tell me the odds.” But the actor who played the “Star Wars” smuggler might want to take a peak. According to the most recent Gold Derby Emmy nominations predictions odds, Harrison Ford could become a first-time nominee this year thanks to his performance on Apple’s comedy “Shrinking.”

Ford has been a movie star for decades, famous for not just for Star Wars movies but also the Indiana Jones franchise and hits like “Air Force One,” “The Fugitive,” “Blade Runner” and its sequel, “Working Girl,” and “Witness.” But the actor, who turns 81 in July, had never appeared on television in a regular capacity until this current Emmy season. In December of last year, Paramount+ launched the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923” with Ford and Helen Mirren in starring roles. The series was recently renewed for a second season. “Shrinking,” meanwhile, debuted in January and features Ford in a scene-stealing supporting role playing against his regular type as a therapist trying to mentor a fellow doctor through a personal crisis. Both roles could land Ford among this year’s Emmy Award nominees, but based on the odds, it’s “Shrinking” that feels like the better bet. Among the Best Comedy Supporting Actor contenders, Ford sits in eighth place, which would land him a nomination alongside folks like “Shrinking” co-creator and reigning Best Supporting Actor winner Brett Goldstein (who would get in the acting category again for “Ted Lasso”) and past winners Tony Shaloub for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Henry Winkler for “Barry.”

Ford’s creative output has gone up dramatically in the last eight years thanks to legacy appearances in the recent “Star Wars” trilogy and “Blade Runner 2049.” But the last two years have been exceptionally busy. Asked about this burst of productivity in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford cited the coronavirus pandemic and delays around “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” as something that lit a fire under him.

“After two years of sitting on my ass during COVID, and waiting quite a few years for Indiana Jones to start, I had not done as much work as I wanted to and I wanted to do different things. So [‘Shrinking’] came along, and then, very quickly after that, ‘1923’ came along. I took the job without a script on both of them, on faith that the people who created the projects were going to deliver me a good script,” he said.

Asked in the same interview if his “Shrinking” character, Paul, shared some attributes with the actor – in that he’s lovably gruff and doesn’t suffer fools – Ford mostly batted away the comparison.

“I don’t have Parkinson’s [like Paul] or a deep knowledge of therapy, and I’m not in business with a couple of fucking maniacs. But I recognize that maybe he’s like me,” Ford said of his character, whose Parkinson’s diagnosis happens early in the “Shrinking” season. “Or maybe he’s not like me — and that’s acting.”

Segel, a longtime fan of Ford’s work, said casting the actor was a dream – and Ford didn’t disappoint in the way he treated the cast and crew.

“When Harrison Ford is getting ready to arrive, we’re all conscious of, ‘How do we treat Harrison Ford?’ And then he arrives and the first thing he tries to do is break through any awe or pretense that might be around him. Because he knows. He’s been Harrison Ford for a long time. He knows what it must feel like when Harrison Ford’s going to arrive and he busts right through it and makes you feel like he’s there to be your teammate,” Segel told GQ. “He goes around and he compliments everybody on their work. He takes the time to watch your shit and then tells you he liked it and cites specific things. It’s so generous.”

Segel, who has a long track record with successful comedy, said Ford was a natural with the material. “Harrison Ford is doing comedy. It’s not comedy happening around Harrison Ford. I was in awe. It’s like, holy shit. This guy, he’s a weird comedy savant. It’s like Peter Sellers all of a sudden walked through the door,” Segel said. “There was this moment when he got a really big laugh. He walked by me and he said, really quietly, ‘I knew I was funny.’ And then he kept walking.”

“Shrinking” streams on Apple TV+. The Season 1 finale debuts on March 24.

