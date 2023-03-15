‘Shrinking’ renewed for Season 2 ahead of its March 24 finale

Apple’s latest collaboration with “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence and the show’s co-writer and co-star Brett Goldstein has proven to be another winner. The comedy “Shrinking,” which wraps up its 10-episode first season on March 24 with a surprising finale, has already been renewed for a second season. Apple announced the news earlier in March.

“We have loved the engaging, touching, and hilarious world of ‘Shrinking’ since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2.”

Wrote Lawrence on Twitter, “Thanks to all the well-wishers about the official Season 2 pick up of ‘Shrinking.’ Grateful/excited, even though we’ve already been in the writers’ room working on it for months (takes a second for things to be ‘official’ Hollywood!).”

Created by Lawrence, Goldstein, and Jason Segel, “Shrinking” is a comedy series comparable in tone to “Ted Lasso.” The show focuses on a therapist played by Segel “who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.” In addition to Segel, “Shrinking” stars Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, and Luke Tennie.

“Shrinking” is Ford’s first comedy series – and part of a hugely busy period for the legendary actor, who just presented Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars to “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” In addition to generating Emmys buzz for “Shrinking,” Ford is also in contention in the Best Drama Actor category for “1923.” He’s also starring once again as Indiana Jones in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” out this summer.

“He’s been Harrison Ford for a long time. He knows what it must feel like when Harrison Ford’s going to arrive and he busts right through it and makes you feel like he’s there to be your teammate,” Segel said to GQ about Ford’s first days on set. “He goes around and he compliments everybody on their work. He takes the time to watch your shit and then tells you he liked it and cites specific things. It’s so generous.”

Added Segel of Ford’s surprising comedy chops, “Harrison Ford is doing comedy. It’s not comedy happening around Harrison Ford. I was in awe. It’s like, holy shit. This guy, he’s a weird comedy savant. It’s like Peter Sellers all of a sudden walked through the door. There was this moment when he got a really big laugh. He walked by me and he said, really quietly, ‘I knew I was funny.’ And then he kept walking.”

Ford’s character on “Shrinking” has Parkinson’s disease, a diagnosis inspired by Goldstein’s father. In an interview with the New York Times, Goldstein said his father was comfortable with the connection becoming public because “the fact that I can tell people Harrison Ford is based on me is a pretty cool thing.”

“Shrinking” could give Goldstein multiple Emmy Award nominations this year. He’s back in contention as an actor on “Ted Lasso” Season 3 (he’s won Best Comedy Supporting Actor twice already) and could receive nominations for writing for either “Ted Lasso” or “Shrinking.” Ford, meanwhile, has never gotten an Emmy nomination – a fact that could change this year thanks to either “Shrinking” or “1923” or both.

“Shrinking” is streaming on Apple TV+. The show’s finale is set for March 24.

