‘Shrinking’ trailer: Jason Segel is a shrink who tells it like it is and may take Harrison Ford down with him

If you’ve ever wished your therapist could tell you what they’re really thinking, you’re in luck (sort of). Apple TV+ dropped the full trailer for “Shrinking,” its new comedy series starring Jason Segel as a therapist who does just that, at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.

Reeling from the loss of his wife — “I have resting dead wife face,” he says — Jimmy (Segel) turns his therapeutic practices on their head and starts telling his clients his unfiltered thoughts, leading to enormous changes in all their lives. Harrison Ford, in his first TV comedy role and who can currently be seen on “1923,” and Jessica Williams play his coworkers, Paul and Gaby, respectively. “Are you just going to burn down your career and take me with you?” Paul asks him in the trailer.

The cast also includes Lukita Maxwell as Jimmy’s teen daughter, Alice, Christa Miller, Michael Urie and Luke Tennie.

Segel co-created “Shrinking” with “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence and “Ted Lasso” star and writer Brett Goldstein. The trio wrote the pilot and serve as executive producers. This is the second show Segel, who also stars on HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” has created after his 2020 AMC drama “Dispatches from Elsewhere.”



“Shrinking’s” 10-episode season will premiere with two episodes on Friday, Jan. 27 with the rest to follow weekly.

