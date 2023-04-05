‘Shucked’ reviews: ‘Deliciously corny’ new musical boasts punny book, ‘excellent’ performances

The corn is as high as an elephant’s eye in Broadway’s latest musical comedy “Shucked.” The new original show is an intentionally corny riff on classic Golden Age musicals: it sets a country girl from Cob County off to the big city of Tampa to find help when her community’s corn faces a blight, where she promptly meets and brings home a huckster. “Shucked” opened at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien and featuring a book by Tony-winner Robert Horn and score by first-time Broadway composers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, “Shucked” boasts an ensemble comprised of Tony nominee Grey Henson and Broadway standouts John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Alex Newell, and others surrounding its lead, newcomer Caroline Innerbichler.

“Shucked” received positive reviews from most critics. Adam Feldman (Time Out New York) gives the musical four-of-five stars, calling it “deliciously corny” and a “big, tasty bag of Broadway puff.” He highlights its book filled with “laugh-out-loud puns and one-liners” and its score of “rollicking comedic numbers and a sprinkling of sincere character songs.” Of the cast, Feldman singles out Newell, who “soars to stratospheric vocal heights with unperturbed poise,” and the “unimprovable” Cahoon.

Adrian Horton (Guardian) feels similarly, giving the piece three-of-five stars. She calls it a “campy, swift-joking nod to past Broadway favorites” that “careens from sweet to saucy, clever to puerile” and “winks so hard it might pull a muscle.” She commends the book for its “impressively consistent stream of puns, slow-burn wordplays and PG-13 jokes,” as well as the “solid” score with “likable big numbers.” The whole ensemble, she notes, exhibits “comedic timing” that is “near universally excellent.”

A little less impressed, Jesse Green (New York Times) feels the puns and sense of humor are “relentless” and ultimately amount to “empty calories.” Even so, he finds the score has “genial songs” and “nicely turned, strongly hooked numbers,” and he especially praises the “huge talent” of Newell, who turns their character into “a full-blown comic creation” and who delivers “a barnburner of a feminist anthem,” the Act I song “Independently Owned.”

“Shucked” is one of nine new musicals to open on Broadway this season, and with its generally warm reception and opportune spring debut, it looks like a strong contender for one of the five Best Musical nominations. Based on the reviews, it looks solid for nominations in Book and Score, too. Librettist Robert Horn previously won his Tony for “Tootsie,” and he returns to Broadway four years later with a book for another musical comedy. From the ensemble, look out for possible featured bids for standouts Newell and Cahoon.

Although director Jack O’Brien received fine notices for his work shepherding this new comedy to the stage, the Best Director category is likely just too overstuffed for him to break through. The one category combines contenders for both new musicals and revivals, so he will be vying for a slot not only against new musicals like “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Some Like it Hot,” and “New York, New York,” but also acclaimed revivals such as “Sweeney Todd,” “Camelot,” “Into the Woods,” and “Parade.”

The design team of “Shucked” boasts a number of storied theatre-makers, too. Scott Pask did the incredibly evocative barn set and could potentially add another bid to his three wins and nine total nominations. Lighting designer Japhy Weideman has five previous Tony bids, too, and sound designer John Shivers is a Tony winner for “Kinky Boots.” Tilly Grimes makes her Broadway debut with the costumes for “Shucked.”

