Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Simona Tabasco is entering “The White Lotus” episode “That’s Amore” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. “That’s Amore” aired on November 27, 2022, and is the fifth episode of the HBO show’s second season.

In “That’s Amore,” Lucia (Tabasco) and Albie (Adam DiMarco) consummate their relationship, but their time together comes much to the chagrin of a strange man from Lucia’s past.

This is the first career Emmy Award nomination for Tabasco. Before “The White Lotus” she was best known for her work in film and television projects in her home country of Italy. Tabasco is one of five “The White Lotus” actresses in this category, alongside favorite Jennifer Coolidge, who won supporting actress for “The White Lotus” last year when the show competed in the limited series categories.

For this 2023 contest, Tabasco is competing against Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”), Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), and J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”).

“The White Lotus” received 23 nominations at the 2023 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series. The HBO series has earned 43 nominations across its two seasons with 10 wins thus far.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

