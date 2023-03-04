‘SNL’: 35 athletes who hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’

When you think of your typical “SNL” host, you probably imagine movie stars, television actors or music personalities. But did you know more than 30 athletes have hosted NBC’s late night sketch comedy series over the past five decades? Indeed, all of the biggest names in sports have graced Studio 8H for a night of laughs and gags, including Bill Russell, John Madden, Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan and Dwayne Johnson.

While the vast majority of hosts from the world of sports have been male, three female athletes have also entertained audiences: Chris Evert, Nancy Kerrigan and Ronda Rousey. The most recent addition to the list was Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, who took his turn as emcee in March 2023. Scroll through our “SNL” gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see all 35 athletes who hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

SEE ‘SNL’: Longest-running cast members ever on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Football is the sport most represented on the “SNL” athletes list, with a dozen players or coaches hosting over the years: Fran Tarkenton, O.J. Simpson, John Madden, Alex Karras, Joe Montana & Walter Payton, Deion Sanders, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, J.J. Watt and Travis Kelce.

Not to be outdone, there were five wrestlers (Hulk Hogan & Mr. T, Dwayne Johnson, Ronda Rousey and John Cena) that served as emcee of “Saturday Night Live,” plus four basketball players (Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and LeBron James) and four baseball personalities (Bob Uecker, Billy Martin, George Steinbrenner and Derek Jeter).

SEE ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Cast

Of the 35 athletes who were asked to oversee the show so far, only two of them were invited back again: Dwayne Johnson (who is in the 5-Timers Club) and Charles Barkley (who hosted four times).

“Saturday Night Live” is still going strong in this, its 48th season on the air. The current cast members are, in credits order: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. The featured players are: Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Sarah Sherman and Devon Walker. (Cecily Strong only appeared in six episodes this season, as she missed the first three outings due to a stage play and the December 17 broadcast was her last ever.)

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions