‘SNL’ host Molly Shannon teaches Jonas Brothers how to smell their armpits, just like Mary Katherine Gallagher [WATCH]

One of Molly Shannon‘s most popular “Saturday Night Live” characters of all time is Mary Katherine Gallagher, the socially awkward schoolgirl who “sticks [her] fingers under [her] arms and smells ’em like that.” During NBC’s latest “SNL” promo video (watch above), this week’s host tells cast member Ego Nwodim and musical guest Jonas Brothers that if they’re “nervous” to be working with her, all they need to do is follow her lead. Cut to everyone smelling their own armpits in synchronicity.

Shannon will host the Saturday, April 8 episode of NBC’s late night sketch comedy series. It’s her second time hosting the program after a 2007 episode with musical guest Linkin Park. Of course, Shannon got her big break on “Saturday Night Live” in 1995 as a regular cast member, staying for seven seasons until 2001. Some of her other popular characters were Sally O’Malley from various sketches, Helen Madden from “Pretty Living,” Colleen from “Dog Show” and Terry Rialto from “NPR: Delicious Dish.”

Mary Katherine Gallagher became such a hit for “SNL” that a 1999 film titled “Superstar” (the character’s catchphrase) was released in theaters, co-starring her “Saturday Night Live” buddy Will Ferrell and produced by showrunner Lorne Michaels. The film made $30 million (double its budget) and remains a cult hit to this day.

Also in this week’s “SNL” promo video,” Nwodim asks Jonas Brothers if they’re ready for the Easter egg hunt, but they respond they can’t participate because their mom won’t let them eat chocolate. “It makes us too hyper,” they explain. Shannon furrows her brow and simply states, “Huh, interesting.”

Since the weather in New York City is “so nice out,” Shannon suggests doing the show “outside this week,” and everyone promptly leaves the stage. Seconds later, Shannon and Nwodim return and decide it’s “probably not a great idea.” When they realize Jonas Brothers have left, Nwodim asks Shannon if she can sing in their place. “Uh, a little,” she replies, to which Nwodim declares, “We’ll be fine.”

When Nwodim calls Shannon one of her “comedy heroes,” Jonas Brothers quickly agree. Shannon is also an award winner, claiming the Independent Spirit Award for “Other People” (Best Supporting Female) and the National Board of Review Award for “Happiness” (Best Ensemble). To date, she has three Emmy nominations to her name: Individual Performance for “SNL” (2000), Comedy Guest Actress for “Enlightened” (2013) and Comedy Guest Actress for “Will & Grace” (2018). Might her latest “Saturday Night Live” guest host stint result in her first Emmy win?

