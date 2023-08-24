‘Society of the Snow’ trailer: J.A. Bayona returns with survival drama for Netflix [Watch]

With fall festival season on the horizon, Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for J.A. Bayona’s latest project, “Society of the Snow.” The survival drama, based on the true story of the crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in 1972, will have its world premiere as the Venice Film Festival’s closing night film on September 9.

Here’s the synopsis for the film, provided by Netflix:

In 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which had been chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, crashed in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survived the accident. Trapped in one of the most hostile and inaccessible environments on the planet, they have to resort to extreme measures to stay alive.

“Society of the Snow” is based on the book of the same name by Pablo Vierci. Bayona, who directed “The Impossible” and “The Orphanage” as well as “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” co-wrote the script with Bernat Vilaplana, Jaime Marques, and Nicolás Casariego.

In an interview published Thursday with Deadline, Bayona said he first heard about the fact-based book while researching “The Impossible,” his film about the 2004 Thailand tsunami.

“In fact, the title from ‘The Impossible’ was taken from some words by Roberto Canessa, one of the survivors in the book — he mentions the word ‘impossible’ seven times in a single, small paragraph,” Bayona explained. “I thought, ‘Wow, that’s a quite good title for my film.’ That was more than 10 years ago. I just fell in love with the story. It was very inspiring for ‘The Impossible.’ I remember, I found myself many times reading excerpts from the book to Naomi Watts and Tom Holland in between takes. We bought the rights for ‘Society of the Snow’ on the last day of the shoot of ‘The Impossible.’ It took 10 years to find the financing to do it in Spanish.”

The story of the 1972 Andes flight disaster has been told on film before, perhaps most famously in the 1993 film “Alive.” But Bayona told Deadline that “Society of the Snow” is different, in part, because of its verisimilitude.

“We became very obsessed with detail, and we had the luck to be in contact with all of the survivors,” he said. “One of the things that I [made sure of], for example, was that all the concept art that we did for the film was drawn with the survivors. Instead of me driving the concepts, I sent the artist to the survivors. From the outside, you couldn’t really understand what they went through, like the geography of the plane, or how they built the beds that they built for the injured. That’s why I decided to send the artist to the survivors. He was following instructions straight from the survivors.”

Netflix lists “Society of the Snow” as coming soon. But expect it to arrive on the platform later this year. Watch the trailer below.

PREDICT the 2024 Oscar nominees through January 23

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions