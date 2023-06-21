Dan Stevens (and a science-fiction gewgaw) will replace Justin Roiland in ‘Solar Opposites’

Earlier this year, animation superstar Justin Roiland was fired by the animated Hulu series “Solar Opposites” that he co-created after he faced a series of allegations of domestic violence and disturbing workplace and online actions. (He was similarly dropped from his other projects, including “Rick and Morty.”) Roiland denied the allegations and the domestic violence charges were later dropped.

While Roiland co-wrote the “Solar Opposites” pilot with showrunner Mike McMahan, he did not have a writing credit since, but served the very recognizable voice of Korvo, the perennially ticked-off lead character. The series announced that they would find a way forward, and, given the goofy science fiction premise of the series, they have done so in a way that is in sync with the vibe of the series.

Dan Stevens and his crisp British accent will voice the exiled, sociopathic schlorpian in the show’s fourth season, which debuts in August.

And rather than try to hide it, a teaser was released on Wednesday that addresses the change head-on. In the voice-over segment—which, much like the “Simpsons” couch gag, appears before each episode with some variation—the new Korvo also adds that the “voice changer ray” featured chronotons, so he’ll still sound like Dan Stevens in any new flashbacks.

In addition to Stevens, the core of the “Solar Opposites” family is voiced by Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack. Recurring guests include Christina Hendricks, Tiffany Haddish, Alfred Molina, and Sutton Foster.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyTANvYnbD8

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions