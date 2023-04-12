‘Somebody Somewhere’ season 2 trailer: Bridget Everett’s ‘outsiders’ comedy series returns to HBO [WATCH]

HBO has released a trailer for the sophomore outing of “Somebody Somewhere,” the critically acclaimed comedy series inspired by the life of star Bridget Everett. Billed by HBO as “a totally platonic love story,” the series will continue to explore love, loss, and acceptance as it focuses on the relationship between Sam (Everett) and Joel (Jeff Hiller), her new best friend who introduces her to a chosen family of self-perceived “outsiders.”

The trailer opens with the duo singing and dancing as they make martinis and reveals that Joel has temporarily moved in with Sam. This new dynamic is certain to provide more heartwarming moments and potential new conflicts as the show’s emcee of sorts, Fred (Murray Hill), is depicted explaining to Sam that, “Families aren’t easy. Not even the fun ones.”

You can check the trailer out here:

In company with Everett, Heller, and Hill, the series stars Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy, Jane Drake Brody, John Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier and the late Mike Hagerty. Season 2 debuts April 23 on HBO (streaming on HBO Max), with weekly episodes leading up to it’s two-episode conclusion on May 28.

