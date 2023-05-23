RSVP for Sound panel on May 30: ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,’ ‘Ted Lasso’

Four TV sound experts will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 30, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Marcus Dixon and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Emmy contenders:

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Synopsis: Decades after their 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament bout, a middle-aged Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence find themselves martial-arts rivals again.

Bio: Patrick Hogan is a nine-time Emmy nominee for “Anne Frank: The Whole Story,” “Dune,” “Taken,” “Warm Springs,” “Desperation,” “Sleeper Cell,” “American Horror Story” and “Cobra Kai.”

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Doctors and nurses at the intensive care unit of a New Orleans hospital struggle with treating patients during Hurricane Katrina when the facility is without power for 5 days.

Bio: Ben Barker is an Emmy nominee for “Devs.” Other projects have included “Fantastic Beasts,” “The Mauritanian” and “The Undoing.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Synopsis: Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in a visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro.

Bio: Paul Shubat’s career has included “Flashpoint,” “The Firm,” “Hannibal” and “Heartland.”

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: American college football coach Ted Lasso is in London to manage AFC Richmond, an English Premier League football team.

Bio: Brent Findley is a two-time Emmy nominee for “Ted Lasso.” Other projects have included “Rush Hour,” “Training Day” and “The Good Place.”

