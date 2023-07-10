‘Special Ops: Lioness’ trailer: Paramount+ thriller stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman [WATCH]

Paramount+ has just debuted its official trailer for the highly anticipated original series “Special Ops: Lioness,” which will premiere on the streamer with two episodes Sunday, July 23. From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan (“Hell or High Water”), the espionage thriller features a star-studded cast, including series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly and Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman (who also executive produces).

“Special Ops: Lioness,” inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11. Watch the official trailer below.

The new series is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes “1923,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King,” as well as the upcoming series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and “Land Man.”

“Special Ops: Lioness” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.

