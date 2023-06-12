‘Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse’: Top 10 Easter Eggs

Superhero films are chock-a-block filled to the brim with endless Easter eggs for fans to spot, examine, search for, and delight over. And no one superhero film may have more hidden details than “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to 2018’s “Into the Spider-Verse.”

This movie follows Shameik Moore as Mile Morales, who has now learned to become a successful Spider-Man in his own universe. But after the emergence of a new villain, Jason Schwartzman‘s Spot, Miles is launched into the multiverse wherein he encounters the Spider-Society, a group of Spider-People from different realities led by Oscar Isaac‘s Spider-Man 2099.

The scenes set in the Spider-Society headquarters (Nueva York on Earth 2099) are enough to deliver 500 Easter eggs and hidden details, if not more. There are so many different iterations of Spider-People, including Spider-Monkey, Spider-Wolf, Spider-Cat, Spider-Rex, Peter Parkedcar, Ultimate Tarantula, and so many more. Too many, to be honest, to count. So while we keep scouring the film for more hidden details to bring to you — for now, here are 10 cool Easter eggs you should know about.

Doctor Strange, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and the MCU

The MCU is ramping up its dealings with the multiverse as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Loki,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” all dealt with the multiverse. “No Way Home” was the one that started it off, however, as a Doctor Strange spell gone wrong caused the multiverse to open and unleash upon the MCU’s universe. This led to a catastrophe that was later explored in “Multiverse of Madness.” However, the events of that film, which included Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appearing as their Spider-Mans to aid Holland’s, were referenced by Spider-Man 2099 (AKA Miguel O’Hara). Early on in “Across the Spider-Verse,” Miguel pops up to help Hailee Steinfeld‘s Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman beat Renaissance Vulture, who came from another universe. While cleaning up the mess, Miguel mentions that he tries to keep various universes intact, but is clearly frustrated at those who cause multiversal issues. He says the line: “Don’t even get me started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth Earth-199999.” This means that our MCU universe is connected to the Spider-Verse, so there may be more crossovers at a later date.

Ganke Lee and Miles Morales’ Room

At school, Miles rooms with Ganke Lee (voiced by “Elemental” director Peter Sohn — an Easter egg in itself), who is one of the few people who knows Miles to be Spider-Man. Early in the film, Ganke can be seen chilling and playing video games in their room. But the video game he is playing is notable — he plays Insomniac Games’ “Spider-Man” game, which was released in 2018 and has a sequel coming out this year. Plus, there is also a poster of South Korean footballer Son Heung-Min, who plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, on the bedroom wall. Is Miles a Spurs fan? Or does the poster simply belong to Ganke?

“The power of the multiverse in the palm of my hands”

The primary villain in this movie is Spot, who has the power to conjure up portals and travel between dimensions and universes, making him a pretty powerful being. At first, Spot doesn’t know how to wield this power, however, and he’s clumsy in his use of it. But as the movie develops, he becomes more assured in his use of it as he realizes his potential. He then says the line “the power of the multiverse in the palm of my hands.” This is both a literal joke (Spot’s body is full of portals, including one literally on the palm of his hand) and a neat reference to another Spidey villain. In 2004’s “Spider-Man 2,” Alfred Molina‘s Doctor Octopus carried out a science experiment in which he tried to harness fusion power. There, he said: “The power of the sun in the palm of my hand.”

Mrs. Chen

As Spot travels through the multiverse, he pops up in various universes, including a LEGO universe. He also shows up in a live-action universe when he appears in a store run by Peggy Lu‘s Mrs. Chen. This is the same Mrs. Chen who features in “Venom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” wherein she interacts with Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock/Venom. She is even, briefly, a host of the Venom symbiote in the latter movie. She doesn’t seem too fussed when Spot appears from thin air, but she must be used to super-beings wreaking havoc in her shop by now.

J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson

Mrs. Chen isn’t the only live-action character to crossover into this animated film. J.K. Simmons previously played The Daily Bugle editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi‘s “Spider-Man” trilogy before he popped up in the end-credits scene of the MCU’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and then featured more prominently in “No Way Home.” Simmons reprised his role here in “Across the Spider-Verse,” although he provided the voice-only. His character’s animated look is very similar to the one seen in the MCU movies as opposed to the Raimi trilogy look.

Donald Glover as Prowler

This is probably the most exciting one on this list. Donald Glover‘s appearance in this film sent fans shrieking into excitement. Glover previously appeared in a small role as Aaron Davis in the MCU’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” where he was a small-time criminal who helped Holland’s Spider-Man out. We haven’t seen Glover in the MCU ever since but Aaron Davis is the real name of the Spider-Man comic book villain the Prowler and he is also the uncle to Miles Morales. This implies that Miles already exists in the MCU, while the Prowler was a main villain in the first “Spider-Verse” movie (voiced by Mahershala Ali). When Miles explores the Spider-Society’s headquarters in “Across the Spider-Verse,” he encounters captured villains from other universes. One of those is an imprisoned and live-action Glover, who appears in the full Prowler outfit. He even has some dialogue with Miles. This is a huge moment for all “Spider-Man” movies and teases that we could see more of Glover as the Prowler in the future.

Insomniac Spider-Man

There are plenty of Spider-People seen in the Spider-Society headquarters to try and tick off on your checklist but one of the coolest ones was Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man, the one seen in the aforementioned video game. He even wears the exact same suit, with the white spider crest, and is voiced by the video game’s actor Yuri Lowenthal. This is even more notable because the sequel game, coming out this year, will feature Miles Morales. Might the game include the Spider-Verse in some way?

Spectacular Spider-Man and Classic Spider-Man

Another couple of Spider-People cameos worth singling out is the Spectacular Spider-Man, who is the popular animated Spider-Man from the 2008 cartoon show “The Spectacular Spider-Man.” The character features here and is even voiced by Josh Keaton, who voiced the character in the animated series. Elsewhere, Classic Spider-Man, from the 1967 animated makes another cameo here after appearing in the end-credits scene of “Into the Spider-Verse.” He is voiced by Jorma Taccone, who also voices Adriano Toomes, AKA the Renaissance Vulture.

“Hello Peter”

Another Doc Ock item. After Miles realizes that his dad is destined to die in a “canon event” that the Spider-Society says has to happen, he flees the headquarters and tries to escape to save his father while he is chased by various Spider-People. In the chase scene, he runs through a training center where Spider-People work out and practice fighting villains. One of the villains seen here is a cardboard cut-out of Doc Ock, who is animated to look like Molina’s iteration of the character. As Miles runs into the cut-out, it says the line “Hello Peter,” which was taken from “No Way Home” when Doc Ock first meets Holland’s Spidey.

“The Boys” and the Spider-People

There are lots of voice cameos in this movie but here are a couple worth singling out. “The Boys” star Jack Quaid voices the Peter Parker from Gwen/Spider-Woman’s universe. He is seen early on in the movie when he injects himself with a serum in an attempt to be “special” but becomes the super-villain the Lizard instead. Peter then dies in Spider-Woman’s arms. Meanwhile, Andy Samberg voices Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider, who is a clone of Peter Parker from another universe. In the film, he is a comedic character obsessed with “the perfect pose” and is tasked by Miguel to hunt down Miles.

BONUS: Miles’ Destiny

This one is technically a detail seen in the first movie “Into the Spider-Verse,” but it’s so cool that it’s worth including here. Right at the end of “Across the Spider-Verse,” it is revealed that Miles is the original anomaly as the spider that bit him was from another universe. Miles wasn’t supposed to be bitten in the first place and the universe that the spider came from doesn’t have a Spider-Man as a result. Then, Miles is transported to said universe wherein he encounters a version of himself (voiced by Jharrel Jerome) who has become the villain the Prowler.

Now, back to “Into the Spider-Verse.” When Miles first gets his powers, the colors around his head that signal his spidey sense has been triggered are purple and green. However, once he has been trained by Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker, those colors turn to red and blue. Red and blue are the colors of Spider-Man, of course, but purple and green? They are the colors of the Prowler. This could suggest that Miles was fated to become the Prowler, as he did in the universe seen at the end of “Across the Spider-Verse,” but his being bitten changed his destiny and he became Spider-Man instead. It’s an insane little detail that shows the overall vision of the creators behind the “Spider-Verse” movies. Truly impressive stuff.

There are still so, so, so many Easter eggs out there to comb through. The movie is well worth seeing multiple times in an attempt to catch all of them, and that is just what we’ll do. For now, however, we hope these 10 details have given you just a little insight into the dedication, passion, knowledge, and love that went into the making of “Across the Spider-Verse.” We can’t wait for next year’s trilogy finisher “Beyond the Spider-Verse.” By that time, we hope to have spotted every single Easter egg in “Across the Spider-Verse,” but we doubt it.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions