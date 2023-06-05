‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ nets rave reviews: ‘It’s astonishing beyond words’

On June 2, 2023, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” swung into theaters, courtesy of Sony Pictures. With a score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics consensus reads, “Just as visually dazzling and action-packed as its predecessor, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ thrills from start to cliffhanger conclusion.”

In the film, a year has passed since the events of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Miles and Gwen embark on a mission, alongside many counterparts from the multiverse, to defeat The Spot. Along the way, he redefines the confines of being a superhero. The ensemble cast includes Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Oscar Isaac, Jorma Taccone, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Samberg, and Amandla Stenberg. Read our full review round-up below.

David Fear of Rolling Stone says, “To say that fans have been rabid for the inevitable sequel is a little like noting that all that sticky teen web-shooting is also, ah, a little metaphorical: It’s not so much an understatement as a stunningly obvious one. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ knows it has a lot to live up to. It works double-time to build off the first movie’s conceptual foundation, dive deeper into Morales’ story, and enhances the idea of a Spider-Man and Spider-Woman (and Spider-animal, vegetable, and mineral) for all seasons. This second round would stand masked head and spandexed shoulders above most other superhero screen epics even if the recent competition wasn’t so disappointing and threadbare, and completely recaptures the panel-to-panel thrill of discovering your respective era’s teen-angsty Marvel icon.”

Avi Offer of NYC Movie Guru writes, “On a purely aesthetic level, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Universe’ is a mesmerizing and stunning visual achievement that combines 2D and 3D animation. The use of color is superb while adding both style and substance. Yes, sometimes a film’s style can, indeed, become part of its substance. It’s astonishing beyond words to behold the stunning visual effects and the attention to detail which will make this film rewatchable. Its also worth mentioning the wonderful casting of the voice actors, even those in the supporting roles like Rachel Dratch who shines as the voice of Miles’ principal.”

Matt Donato of What To Watch praises the film, noting, “’Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is a dazzling sequel to what’s shaping into a stupendous Spider-Man run of movies, revolutionizing computer-animated filmmaking with each miraculously pixelated millisecond.” Donato adds, “There’s no shortage of high-flying, death-defying, pure-adrenaline superhero goodness that you’d expect from a Spider-Man movie where Miles finds himself in constant danger.”

Leila Latif of Little White Lies states, “The sequel has everything that made the first film so special, but most thrillingly, it puts away childish things. There’s moral ambiguity, meaningful stakes and commentary on race, capitalism and the state of cinema that have matured alongside its protagonist.” Adding, “The new universes introduced are an absolute riot. Beyond Gwen’s world, a trip to ‘Mumbattan’ to visit Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni) is a delight. New character-wise, MVP goes to Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk, who is part Basquiat, Part Sex Pistols album cover and all audaciously cool anti-establishment swagger.”

Donald Clarke of Irish Times was impressed, stating, “Built around Miles’s efforts to thwart an interdimensional trickster called the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) – ‘more than a villain of the week,’ the bad’un claims – the film continues that remarkable blend of knobbly humanity and fit-inducing visual invention. To an even greater extent than the earlier film, ‘Across the Spider-Verse,’ unlike the MCU adventures, plugs straight into the aesthetic of the comic book.”

