‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer: Another friendly neighborhood teaser [Watch]

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the second trailer for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to 2018’s “Into the Spider-Verse,” which managed to earn $384.3 million against a $90 million budget. It also won for Best Animated Feature at the 91st Oscars.

“Across the Spider-Verse” is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with the screenplay being written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

Here’s the synopsis:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

You can check out the new trailer here:

It features a large voice cast consisting of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023. A third film, “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” is slated for a March 29, 2024 release.

