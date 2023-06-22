Spielberg, Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson unite to urge David Zaslav to leave TCM programming ‘untouched and protected’

Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson have joined forces to keep Turner Classic Movies from becoming the next “Batgirl.”

After it was revealed that veteran executive and TCM general manager Pola Chagnon was leaving Warner Bros. Discovery ahead of planned layoffs – and that other top TCM leaders were on the way out as well – many fans of the network grew concerned that the beloved channel would cease to exist. “Turner Classic Movies has been a fixture in my life for as long as I can remember. It’s a holy corner of film history — and a living, breathing library for an entire art form. Please don’t fuck with ⁦TCM,” Ryan Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

So in an attempt to keep TCM thriving, three of the greatest living directors reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav separately and together to urge the company’s CEO to leave well enough alone. According to a joint statement released by the filmmakers, the conversations went well.

“Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel. It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception,” read the statement from Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson.

“Earlier this week, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, got in touch to talk about the restructuring of TCM. We understand the pressures and realities of a corporation as large as WBD, of which TCM is one moving part,” they added.

“We have each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it’s clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him. Our primary aim is to ensure that TCM’s programming is untouched and protected,” the filmmakers continued. “We are heartened and encouraged by the conversations we’ve had thus far, and we are committed to working together to ensure the continuation of this cultural touchstone that we all treasure.”

In a memo released to Warner Bros. Discovery staff this week, U.S. Networks Group leader Kathleen Finch announced that executive Michael Ouweleen, the current president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family, and Boomerang, will have oversight over TCM in the wake of Chagnon’s exit. Ouweleen was previously in charge of TCM.

“His vast experience with the brand and its mission will help to ensure a seamless transition. Michael shares our passion for classic films and believes strongly in TCM’s essential role in preserving and spotlighting iconic movies for the next generation of cinephiles. He has full support across WBD, and we look forward to welcoming Michael back to the TCM team,” Finch wrote in a statement obtained by TheWrap.

“While change is never easy and can create a sense of uncertainty, I want to assure you that we remain fully committed to this business, the TCM brand, and its purpose to protect and celebrate culture-defining movies,” Finch continued. “As storytellers, that is our legacy, and we will continue bringing the history and impact of classic films to life on-air and in other ways.”

