Spirit Awards live blog: Ke Huy Quan wins first award of the night on the way to Oscars [UPDATING LIVE]

The Film Independent Spirit Awards took place on Saturday afternoon, March 4, during a ceremony that streamed live at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET on IMDb’s YouTube channel and Film Independent’s YouTube channel and Twitter page. Comedian Hasan Minhaj took on hosting duties. But who were the big winners? And were there many surprises? Scroll down for our live blog with all the winners and developments.

For these awards honoring the best in low-budget filmmaking, nominees are decided by committees made up of critics, programmers, producers, directors, writers, cinematographers, editors, and actors, along with Film Independent’s board of directors. But the winners are determined by the entire membership of Film Independent. Membership is open to the public, so anyone who pays the organization’s yearly dues can make their voice heard.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” came in as the top nominee with eight bids including Best Feature and Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). Up for seven awards including those same two categories was the character study “TÁR.” Rounding out the list of Best Feature nominees were “Women Talking,” “Bones and All,” and “Our Father, The Devil.”

So do these awards usually reflect the Oscars? For a while they didn’t. In the first 26 years of the Spirit Awards, they only agreed with the Oscars on the best film once: “Platoon” (1986). But since 2011, as the motion picture academy has become more and more open to independent films, there has been much more overlap. “The Artist” (2011), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “Birdman” (2014), “Spotlight” (2015), “Moonlight” (2016), and “Nomadland” (2020) prevailed at both events. And this year, if our consensus predictions hold true, the two groups will agree again on “Everything Everywhere.”

5:03pm — “We’re doing this super independent. We don’t have a distributor,” jokes Hasan Minhaj at the start of the YouTube streaming ceremony. It’s not on IFC anymore. Instead, Minhaj tells us, IFC is airing “Semi-Pro.” The crowd sounds ambivalent.

5:07pm — Roasting “Bones and All” with a joke about Timothee Chalamet falling in love with cannibals, and “TAR” with a common complaint about the film using South Asia as a fall from grace. Can’t tell how well this is going over in the room. Then a segment about Deadline being a terrible media outlets. Can’t decide if this is edgy or mean.

5:17pm — Aubrey Plaza announces Best Supporting Performance, and she’s getting the audience to chant, “Drink glass!” as she ribs the ceremony for not having a TV outlet. I think she has the audience more than Minhaj did. She presents the award, as expected, to Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Gold Derby’s odds predicted that the film would sweep all of its seven categories today, so it’s off to a good start. Quan continues to steamroll over the competition this season. He won Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards, among many others. His only major loss this season was at the BAFTAs, where Barry Keoghan (“Banshees of Inisherin”) upset. But it looks like he’s still the overwhelming favorite for the Oscar.

5:22pm — W. Kamau Bell presents Best Documentary to “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.” This was also an outcome we were predicting, though it might have a tougher challenge at the Oscars where it faces Directors Guild winner “Fire of Love” and Producers Guild and BAFTA winner “Navalny,” neither of which was nominated here. This is director Laura Poitras‘s second Spirit Award, following her victory for “Citizenfour.”